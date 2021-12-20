Who is Clara Kovacic, the Argentine that we will see in Do not look up, the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Clara Kovacic is Argentine and of Croatian descent. His grandfather came to the country by boat escaping from a concentration camp. Her origins not only mark her features but also fill her with pride. His grandfather, after living in the Immigrant Hotel and working as a worker, ended up having his own business. Now she, who learned from her grandmother, teaches the Croatian language to her daughter. At the age of 30, the artist came to everyone’s lips for one fact: she is part of Don’t look up the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence that Netflix premieres on Friday and that can be seen in some movie theaters. However, that was only one of the 10 film jobs he did during 2021.

Was part of The Scrapyard, with Luciano Cáceres; Lennons, with Gastón Pauls and Luis Machín; Living dead, a Chilean film; Apps, an Argentine-Chilean production that was recognized with several awards at international festivals; Red Eclipse Demon, Buenos Aires BZ, Mary, The forgotten, The last zombie, The shadow of the cat and the aforementioned Don’t look up. Most of the films belong to the horror genre, which is why it earned the nickname of the “Scream queen Argentina” among fans.

Clara’s history and acting dates back to her childhood. A crib cinephile. The neighborhood girl, who went from Olivos to Los Polvorines and from there to San Isidro, approached terror through the stories of her father, who gave her a glimpse of the genre in the 80s. She asked him instead of bedtime stories told him horror movies, because he couldn’t see them. And so he gradually entered this universe that is his own today. Once he saw Alien he understood that this was going to be his favorite movie forever. But his way to represent characters on the big screen was a long one. Although it was in the casting of Chiquititas, His parents did not want him to leave school with double schooling, or formal studies, so he had to move away from his vocation for a time.

Clara Kovacic during the filming of Jasmine

Meanwhile, he studied musical comedy, theater, singing, dance and made it clear that he wanted to dedicate himself to art. But for his family, almost all lawyers, it was not easy to understand that decision. So based on perseverance he showed that it was not a hobby but something that emanated from within.

The oldest of five siblings studied philosophy at the University of Buenos Aires, a career she left to immerse herself in her other great passion: musical composition. Besides acting, Clara composes music. In 2016 he released the album Singing to the sky And this 2021 she created a theme for the advertising of the new Carrera Parfums fragrance – directed by Gabriel Grieco – in which she herself starred. A graduate of Northlands College, where she learned French and English, the actress lived for a year in New York, where she studied at Ward Acting Studio. In the country he also trained with Inés Estévez.

Clara Kovacic, at Abrakadabra, in 2018.

His first jobs were boys and he did castings to get some “bowling.” Without many acquaintances in the environment, her way of being, somewhat commanded, brought her closer to some directors whom she contacted to join their proposals. In 2015 he made a participation in Baires and, later, in I am like that, Tita from Buenos Aires. From that moment the path began to open for her. In 2018 he starred Jasmine, by Samot Márquez, a film that was shortlisted at the Mar del Plata Festival. Little by little he was learning the laws of the game and he ended up freeing himself from the burden of being a family member to make his own way. One day she was called to play a role in a horror movie and there her career took a turn. Suddenly, she began to move into the world of festivals where directors of the genre saw her work and called her to make more films. It occurred as a domino effect that ended up consecrating her as the “Queen of Scream”. In 2020 he made 5 horror films, among them, The game of the hundred candles Y The dark part a film that was shot entirely with a cell phone and that today is part of the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

Clara Kovacic in The Dark Part

Manga and anime fanatic, Kovacic also participated in Disney series (Limbo, among them) and made some appearances on Argentine television (Educating Nina, The Stars). SHowever, his career is focused on the cinema. This year he was in Spain filming The forgotten (the sequel to Nicolás Onetti’s film), where she plays a leader of an English punk-rock band. He also got into the body of Gustavo Cerati, in Lennons (José Cicala), film that tells a story set in Argentina in the 1980s in the form of a bizarre fantastic comedy. AND played Anya, a Croatian who films a video in the field when she discovers the meteorite that worries astronomer Mindy (Leonardo Di Caprio) and her student Kate (Jennifer Lawrence) in Don’t look up (film by Adam McKay). The film, in an ironic tone, recounts the struggle of these two characters to warn that in six months the meteorite will hit the Earth and cause the apocalypse. Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Perry, Ariana Grande and Jonah Hill also work in the film.

Clara Kovacic in The Desarmadero

Clara’s cinematographic range was widening: she made films in English, in Croatian and has fans as distant as those who write to her from Thailand. By 2022, your schedule is super loaded. He has six films in the pipeline, three in Chile (a trilogy by Lucio Rojas) and another three here. For her, horror movies are part of her identity, of the times when she traveled with her imagination listening to stories from her father’s voice. Today he shares his passion in different festivals, from Buenos Aires Rojo Sangre to more boys but just as important for fans, such as those that take place in Chaco or El Bolsón. She is present in everyone and little by little she also becomes known outside the limits of the genre.