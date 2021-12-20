While he insulted Vela, Zlatan and what he did when he saw Hirving Lozano

Zlatan and what he did with Lozano, contrary to the fight with Vela

December 20, 2021 · 03:00 am

Hirving lozano and the Napoli They gave the surprise in the tournament of the series A in Italy by beating the Milan team and being four points behind the leader, the Inter team. Lozano started as a starter and had a good action.

But there is a precedent regarding the issue of the relationship of Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a Mexican player and that was Carlos candle. In the MLS The rivalry theme was promoted and this caused the same Swede on the playing field to react to Vela.

While with Lozano, his reaction was different. From the outset, Zlatan greeted the Mexican without inconvenience and in the development of the game, he had no setbacks with him, compared to what happened with Vela, in the Traffic classic.

How much should Milan or another club that is interested in Lozano pay?

According to data from Corriere dello Sports, the Mexican is priced at 50 million euros, a figure that must be paid, in order to have Lozano.

