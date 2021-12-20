WhatsApp will allow group administrators to delete any message from a chat

Group administrators will have a new privilege in WhatsApp: they will be able to delete the messages of any participant.

The option to delete messages already sent came to WhatsApp in mid-2020, and since then it has become an essential function for users of the messaging app. Over the months, the company has refined this tool through functions such as temporary messages. And, now, the application seems to be preparing to receive another option more related to the ability to delete messages.

As reported by the portal WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to give group administrators the option of being able to delete any message of a group chat, regardless of who sent it.

More powers for group administrators on WhatsApp

Apparently, the latest beta of WhatsApp for Android hides signs that point to the arrival of this new function. With it, administrators would have the option of delete any message sent to a group.

As you can see in the shared screenshot, when a group administrator deletes a message from another participant, a notice indicating which administrator has deleted this message. This notice may be read by any of the group participants.

At the moment, the function is in development and everything indicates that it will take a few weeks to reach users. Most likely, the participants in the WhatsApp beta program will be the first to try it, before it reaches the stable edition of the application in the future.

