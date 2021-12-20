WhatsApp is one of the platforms of instant messaging most used every day by millions of people to keep in touch, be it by messages, calls, video calls, voice notes, photos, etc.

One of the advantages of this application is that it is constantly updated to offer a better user experience. If you want to surprise your friends or family with a peculiar gift, we tell you how you can transform a photograph into a drawing to send it, so take note.

WhatsApp, so you can convert a photograph into a drawing. Photo: Reforma



How to transform a photo into a drawing

The first thing you should do is download the Painnt – Pro Art Filters application, which will help you change photographs into drawings, it has more than a thousand filters and was developed with artificial intelligence. Then follow these steps:

When you have downloaded it, accept the necessary permissions so that it can access your phone’s gallery.

On the main screen you will see all the filters that the app has, choose the one you like the most.

Then open a new window by clicking on the icon of the multimedia files that is on the right side.

Three options will automatically appear, select the first one on the left.

Choose a photo, you have the option to cut it.

Now you just have to let the application complete the process.

Finally, click on check and press ‘share’.

Done, now just choose one of your contacts with whom you want to share this image and send it to him.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp: new function that deletes messages from other contacts in groups

It’s that simple you can transform a photo into a drawing and send it to your contacts, one of the advantages of this application is that you can transform all the photos you want and put it in your profile or status.

We suggest you read: New WhatsApp chats may disappear if you configure it.

This feature has become very popular in recent days as you can have a completely different photo. You also have the option to choose between the other filters that the application has.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.