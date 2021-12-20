What the absence of the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild tells us at the Game Awards for its future premiere – Nintenderos

In the last Game Awards, many threw their hands to the head when they saw that the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild did not appear at the gala. Above all, having the history of the event with the franchise: the first gameplay of the original game was shown at this awards ceremony, as well as its long-awaited DLC, which came out during the same period in which the delivery won the award. best game of the year. So, with its release so close, it is surprising that the game has not yet revealed its official title, What is happening?

Since the pandemic began, Nintendo has opted for specify your release dates with less notice, revealing games like WarioWare: Get It Together! or Metroid Dread with very few months of margin regarding its launch. Therefore, it would not be surprising if the same could happen with the sequel to Breath of the Wild, a truly awaited game with a foolproof plan for its release.

Therefore, it is to be expected that when Nintendo show the game again, do it in style, with your final name, your release date, and an extensive look at your gameplay. And when will be that? Everything points to a January Nintendo Direct where this information would be revealed to us. However, E3 would also be a great date for this.

What do you think? When do you think we’ll see the game revealed? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!

Via