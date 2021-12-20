What Ricardo Peláez never forgave Antuna and that is why he took him out of Chivas

Uriel Antuna would be arranged with Cruz Azul and would leave Chivas.

December 19, 2021 8:25 p.m.

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara could present their new reinforcement this week, because according to information from TUDN, Roberto Alvarado He would already be confirmed as a new player of the Flock in exchange of Uriel Antuna, who will play for him Blue Cross.

The sports director of Chivas, Ricardo Peláez, would have thus negotiated his most expensive transfer, because according to Transfermarkt, Chivas I would have paid the Manchester City a figure close to 11 million dollars per Uriel antuna at the end of 2019.

Since then, Uriel antuna played 64 games with Chivas in all competitions according to Transfermarkt data, in which he was able to score only 6 goals and give 9 assists, with an average of one goal every 758 minutes, which does not correspond to the high investment that Pelaez and the directive of Chivas they paid for the striker.

The indiscipline, the straw that broke the camel’s back for Antuna’s departure

According to journalist Jesús Hernández, Uriel antuna would have incurred a serious indiscipline by taking a woman to the concentration hotel of Chivas in a home match in the previous tournament. This, added to other indiscipline during the pandemic, would have been the factor that ended the patience of Ricardo Peláez, who now sends Antuna to the Blue Cross.