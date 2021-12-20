What is the biggest obstacle for Liga MX teams to repatriate MLS players?

High salaries in MLS complicate potential Mexican club signings by players like Rodolfo Pizarro, Jonathan Dos Santos and even Carlos Vela and Chicharito

Mexican clubs must pay at least $ 1.5 million in salaries for players participating in the MLS and have aroused interest from clubs in the MX League in recent weeks to repatriate them. Items like Rodolfo Pizarro, Jonathan Dos Santos, Jürgen Damm and others who have sounded during the current transfer period, are among the best paid in the US tournament, a variable that determines their arrival as reinforcements to Mexico.

Rodolfo Pizarro and Jonathan Dos Santos, the last two players that aroused interest from Chivas, Rayados and América, as reported ESPNThey have one of the highest contracts in Inter Miami and LA Galaxy, although Giovani Dos Santos’ brother is already a free player, as he did not renew his contract with the Los Angeles team.

According to the Salary Guide of the Players Association of the MLS, Carlos Vela and Javier Hernández are the highest paid players in the United States, with monthly income of 6.3 and six million dollars respectively.

In the case of Rodolfo Pizarro, Chivas and Rayados’ interest has been rekindled, but the forward has the second-best contract in Miami, and the eighth-best in all of US soccer, with a guaranteed compensation of $ 3.35 million annually.

America entered the bid to repatriate Jonathan, the Mexican midfielder who until last season had income of two million dollars with LA Galaxy.

However, salary will be an issue to be resolved, since Jonathan Dos Santos, who will turn 32 next April, his salary is above what America would be willing to pay for the midfielder, Giovani dos Santos’ brother.

On the list of the highest paid footballers in the MLS, 14 of the first 38 have had experience in Mexican soccer or are Mexican. Players like Jürgen Damm, whom America wanted to include in Renato Ibarra’s exit negotiation, have an income of $ 1.5 million.

Raúl Ruidiaz, who at the beginning of the transfer period rang to reach Cruz Azul, has a contract of 2.1 million dollars.

In other cases, Alan Pulido, Edison Flores, Franco Jara, among others, left the MX League for a contract of more than a million dollars a year, a situation that complicates his return to Mexican soccer.