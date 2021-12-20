We go fully into WhatsApp to explain what “Waiting for the message” means, one of the most common failures that you can suffer on the platform.

WhatsApp is a messaging platform that is far from perfect, it has flaws that we can find on some specific occasions. If you use it every day, you may have come across the “Waiting for message” prompt, but what does this mean? We go into WhatsApp to find the origin of this “problem” that prevents you from seeing the content of the messages you have received.

Specifically, the warning that the platform shows you on these occasions is the following: “Waiting for the message. This may take a while.” This failure originates from the end-to-end encryption system WhatsApp and has been on the platform for several years. At the moment, it seems that WhatsApp has not found a solution, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to do it in the future either. Let’s see what the notice means and why you received it.

“Waiting for the message”: what does this notice mean on WhatsApp?

Among the problems of WhatsApp is the appearance of the warning “Waiting for the message. This may take a while.”, to which we already anticipate that nothing can be done. As WhatsApp explains, this failure can originate when the other contact you have recently reinstalled the app or have a outdated version.

This causes the messages to remain in an intermediate place, as they cannot reach the receiver, which in this case is you. As WhatsApp adds, this is due to end-to-end encryption, the security system used by the platform to protect the privacy of messages.

Specifically, this system blocks each message sent – be it text, audio or image – with a key that only the sender and receiver have. In this way, only users have access to the content of the messages, nor can the platform itself know it. Of course, both mobile phones involved in the process must be online in order to encrypt the message.

If the mobile that sends the content not connected to the internet, the failure we have been talking about will happen, because end-to-end encryption cannot be performed. Therefore, from WhatsApp they recommend that we ask the person with whom we are talking to open the app on your phone. In addition, it is also advisable to have WhatsApp updated to the latest version.

Until the other user connects their phone to the Internet, you will see a “Waiting for message. This may take a while” notice on all recent messages they have sent you. If you want, you can access the information that WhatsApp offers you tapping on “More information”. You know, the solution is to tell the other contact to open WhatsApp on their phone with an Internet connection and always keep the application updated. As soon as this happens, you will be able to see the content of the received messages.

