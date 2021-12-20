What are the best exercises to strengthen bones?

Impact exercises, activities with changes of direction, and sets with speed increases are beneficial for strengthen bones .

for . Harvard Medical School specialists include sports such as soccer, running or basketball in their recommendations for a better bone structure, although each person can adapt depending on their conditions.

in their recommendations for a better bone structure, although each person can adapt depending on their conditions.

Exercising is good for cardiovascular health, to stay toned and maintain muscle, to sleep well, to manage stress or depression problems, and also for bones. In fact, experts consider that physical activity helps strengthen bone structure and prevent osteoporosis.

Harvard Medical School offers a series of guidelines that can be used at any age to find exercises and sports that at the same time improve as a shield against the possibility of fractures or fissures. According to his studies, long-distance runners and triple jump athletes develop the best bone density. Although it is not necessary to reach the levels of professional athletes, it is good to look at their routines and preparations to orient yourself.

These are the activities and sports grouped by Harvard School recommendations:

Resistance exercises. Activities with some type of resistance for the muscles are useful to also strengthen the bones. You can use elastic bands, weights or resort to calisthenics because all these exercises will help to that goal. “Even classic resistance training works with muscle contractions that pull on the bones to stimulate them to increase in volume,” explain Harvard doctors.

Bodyweight sports. In this case, specialists refer to sports activities in which the body exerts a weight on the bones with the force of gravity and encourages the body to get stronger. The list is simple. From running, hiking, playing basketball, soccer, or tennis to everyday activities like walking, dancing, or climbing stairs. Of course, cycling or swimming should be ruled out because the bones have to work less with the weight.

Impact exercises. To strengthen the bones, the effect of gravity can be multiplied with the so-called impact activities because “they generally produce a higher effect on the bones than low-impact exercises,” according to specialists. In this case, the perfect activity is running. The higher the speed-jump in the strides the impact will be greater. Each individual must adapt to their physical conditions.

Speed ​​exercises. Working in sets that increase speed has greater effects on strengthening bones than activities based on balance, fluidity, and flexibility. Running sprints or doing activities like aerobics or zumba with an increased pace will help more than steady or slow speed workouts.

Address changes. Harvard specialists recommend introducing changes of direction into training routines. This will help strengthen your hips and prepare them for unexpected turns. Sports such as soccer or squash are recommended by specialists because you have to react quickly with changes of direction and because they combine stops with sudden starts.

Balances. Harvard doctors include in their recommendations some exercises that are not directly beneficial to strengthen bones but are a highly recommended extra. It’s all about balance workouts. The reason is simple: they will help prevent falling and that is a great protection for the bones.

