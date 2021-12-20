Weddings, divorces and reunions in 2021

Among the most famous reconciliations, that of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lpez, who have walked their love around half the world

ANDhe glimmering of Christmas lights brings to mind some of the brightest events of the year. If 2020 was that of the cancellation of weddings, 2021 will be remembered for being the one of the links and reunions sounded like that of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Unexpected but full of emotion, the reunion of the couple after they broke their engagement in 2004 has not only filled them with happiness, but also all their followers who have seen how second chances are possible. Months before, both had left their respective partners: he to Ana de Armas and she to Alex Rodríguez, with whom she had become engaged.

But if a couple and a link has made rivers of ink flow, it has been that of the current emperor’s niece, Princess Mako.

Unlike other royal weddings, the princess had to settle for a simple walk to a civil registry office in Tokyo, managed by royal representatives, where she married. The road to becoming Mrs. Komuro was not easy, four years since they announced their engagement and renouncing their royal titles has been the long way to the altar of Princess Mako.

A tough journey, since the public began to question her choice when the tabloids revealed that the groom’s mother had received four million yen (about $ 36,000) from an ex-boyfriend who had not returned the money, which led to critics to suggest that Komuro was attempting to marry and enter the imperial family for money or fame.

Greek wedding With the Athenian sun shining in all its splendor, despite being the month of October, the Greek city hosted its first royal wedding in half a century. The youngest son of the former king of Greece Constantine and Ana Maria, Filippos, married Nina Flohr, who wore the Corsair’s tiara, as Marie Chantal and Tatiana Blatnik already did when they married the couple’s older children.

A design by the American creator Vera Wang was the one chosen by the eldest daughter of Bill Gates, Jennifer, to marry Egyptian-born businessman Nayel Nassar. A link that reunited his parents, Bill and Melinda, after their separation in August last year.

The couple met at Stanford University, where he studied Business and Economics and were one of the thousands of couples affected by the pandemic who had to call off their wedding in 2020.

After some failed commitments, the millionaire Paris Hilton, He gave a few weeks ago the “yes, I do” to Carter Reum in the gardens of the Hilton family mansion in Bel-Air (Los Angeles).

But not all are smiles. In the first months of the year, Kim kardashian She filed for divorce from Kanye West, a relationship with many cameras around, which she revealed, they tried to save for a year.

The singer Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have given up their commitment, but not to remain friends, as they have both explained. Less friendly seems to have been the split between model Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, shortly after celebrating their daughter Khai’s first year.

Actress Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have also gone their separate ways after ten years together.