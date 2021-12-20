“We look for clinical and genetic factors”

Pilar Rodriguez Ledo, vice president of SEMG.

Treatment of long covid or persistent covid It is still an area without scientific evidence to support the existing clinical guidelines. To cover this healthcare need with scientific knowledge, the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), through its Foundation for Research and Training (FIFSEMG), will launch the Regicovid-AP registration.

An initiative that they have been able to promote thanks to the economic support of the insurance sector and that, according to Medical Writing, Pilar Rodriguez Ledo, Vice President of SEMG, will seek to identify the clinical and genetic factors associated with the development of persistent covid in order to stratify the risk of its development among those affected by a postviral pathology that “does not disappear after six months, as was initially said ”.

Does the Family doctor know how to treat the patient who has persistent Covid?

Rodríguez Ledo: “To know what we are talking about we have to make a record and identify the variables that are associated with this entity”

The persistent covid is being a challenge for everyone, for the Family doctor and for any specialist of any specialty. There is much to know and it is impossible to have clear guidelines for care if we do not have enough knowledge to do so. Therefore, the first thing we have to do is increase knowledge.

Is that one of the reasons you decided to create a persistent Covid patient registry?

It is the main reason. To know what we are talking about, we have to make a record and identify the variables that are associated with this entity, try to find out what type of health determinants are those that can condition its development and even its severity and duration. For this, a registry is necessary where we can have a sufficiently representative sample size to draw the conclusions we need.

It must be a collaborative work with patients and with all the specialties and disciplines that we intervene to attend to their health, social, and socio-sanitary needs.

How are you going to recruit patient volunteers?

They are going to be recruited in two ways. Mainly, by professionals who participate as researchers, but also through the affected groups themselves, who will be able to redirect professionals to those affected who want to participate.

“It is not just about seeing the patient’s condition, but about gathering information since it was infected and making a prospective follow-up of at least three years”

We will have an online database, with all the guarantees of the data protection law and digital guarantees, and through it each professional will enter the data of the patient they have just seen and who they will follow up on. It is not just a matter of seeing the patient’s condition, but of collecting information since it was infected and making a prospective follow-up of at least three years because we calculate that before it is difficult to know what the evolution is. Knowledge is scarce and as long as it is necessary to generate it to respond to the health needs of patients, we must keep it open.

As for the patient, how will they collect their information?

A survey similar to when a patient attends the consultation will be done. Their history will also be consulted, what diseases they have had since the infection, some scales will be applied and, in addition, a genetic study will also be made of both the genome and exome to try to find out, beyond the clinical variables or sociodemographic, what other variables can be related to the entity and the development of persistent covid. We see that there are different effects by gender and age, and we want to know why.

Rodríguez Ledo: “It is clear that we are dealing with a different entity and the only way to acquire knowledge is to investigate with a scientific method”

Do you have any hypothesis of what these factors could be?

The hypotheses are based on the knowledge we have today. There is prior information, but it is necessary to complete it and above all to see the evolution of the patients, why this postviral syndrome has not lasted a maximum of six months as others do. It is clear that we are facing a different entity and the only way to acquire knowledge is to investigate with a scientific method.

When do you think the registry will start?

We have had the permits from the Ethics Committee for a few months now, what we needed is financing and we have just obtained it. So, starting on January 1, we start to organize it, slowly but surely, doing things well, but with a certain diligence because patients and professionals urgently need answers.

When will they be able to get responses from the registry?

We will do a partial exploitation at six months to see if we can get any preliminary data. It is a long-term line of research, we have said that there will be at least a three-year follow-up, but we also have other short-term lines of research that we will surely begin to launch in January.

“We will do a partial exploitation at six months to see if we can get some preliminary data. Patients and professionals cannot wait”

Indeed, in the end, what the research provides are foundations and reasoning that have a sufficient level of evidence to be able to incorporate them into the guidelines. Apart from that, the guide was approved on May 1, 2021 and we will also start in January with a review. It is clear that there is not enough evidence, but some contributions have changed that should be included to improve the control of symptoms and the quality of life of those affected.

If a Family doctor asked you what to turn to to know how to act in the face of a persistent Covid case, would you refer to the clinical guide while or would you wait for the registration results?

You always have to look for the highest level of evidence available and in case that does not happen because at this time we do not have enough evidence, the highest level of consensus. There are not many more examples of a guide that get more consensus than that so in the meantime I would refer you to the guide.

And of course if there is someone who has evidence that is not covered on the road, of course we invite you to contact us, this is a collaborative and open project.