Vin Diesel explains Han’s return in Fast & Furious 9

One of the most interesting and enigmatic points by Fast & Furious 9 is he Han’s return (Sung Kang) following his apparent death at the hands of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in Tokyo Drift. Fans have been asking for “justice” for the character for years, which in the ninth installment he returns to the fold of the franchise, and now Vin Diesel has revealed the true reason for his return.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor who plays Dominic Toretto has explained why now is the perfect time to recover the forgotten character. “Han is a fundamental character in this franchiseDiesel explained.If you remember, he is responsible for the years he spent outside Toretto“.

“He is the one who works with him in Mexico, and the only one who knows where Dom is, and in many ways is the bridge that connects him when he returns to Tokyo Drift.“added the actor.” There is something very special and magical about Han’s character. When you see the movie, you will feel it. But deep down I think it is another testimony that not only do you not turn your back on the family, but never give up. Without revealing the plot, that’s the point: don’t give up on the family“, he sentenced.

Han was first featured in the third installment of the franchise, Tokyo drift, which in turn was the first It did not star Vin Diesel and Paul Walker. It was in that same film that he died in an explosion at the end of the film, with a post-credits scene. showing Toretto attending his funeral, and implying that both had a long friendship.

Later, Han appeared in Fast & Furious installments 4 to 7, although in the last one it was only as a flashback, to show how his murder was actually the work of Deckard Shaw as revenge against Toretto.

Fast & Furious 9 is scheduled to premiere on May 28, 2021 and will be the penultimate film in the franchise, which will end after the eleventh installment.