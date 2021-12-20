Very Peri: The Best Celebrity Inspired Eye Makeups

It is official: the ‘Very Peri’ is the color of 2022, according to Pantone. An advertisement that promises to set the next trends, staining everything in its path of this particular purple tone that constitutes it. And it is the first time that the institution has created a new color from scratch, “which encompasses all shades of blues, but at the same time introduces a tone Red violet“, they explain.

A color that we will see a lot in decoration and fashion. But while the ‘Very Peri’ to the stores, in the world beauty It has been a long time ahead. In fact this year has been one of the favorite shades for the celebrities when choosing a party makeup. And the best example we saw with Camila Cabello, who posed with a total look in purple in the red carpet of the last MET gala.

The singer of Don’t go yet she chose a makeup in the same shades as her 70s Michael Kors suit. Decided to use a shade ‘Very Peri’ adding to it glitter, false eyelashes and a touch of mascara on the lower lashes, in the purest Cher style, achieving a dramatic effect that conquered the audience.

But the Cuban is not the only one who has anticipated the ‘Very Peri’ makeup trend. All these celebrities They also did it at the time and their looks have now become pure festive inspiration. Still don’t know how to put on makeup for New Year’s Eve? These ideas with the color of 2022 will get you out of doubt.

