Verstappen’s gift to Horner, Alex Albon’s farewell

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will remain in the memory of Red Bull members and fans after Max Verstappen won the drivers’ championship in that crazy finale with Lewis Hamilton, so Red Bull published a kind of mini documentary of it. which was that weekend (here you can see the praise for Checo in the Netherlands).

As it is the last race of 2021, the team held a small party prior to the activity on the track with all the team members, including Alpha Tauri’s pilots, mechanics and engineers.

Farewell to Alex Albon

That meeting served to thank and say goodbye to Honda, the equipment supplier of engines, as well as those members who will test new paths in 2022, as in the case of Alex Albon, who for next season will race at Williams.

The Thai was relegated to test pilot in 2021, but was praised and recognized by Checo, as he considered it an important part in his adaptation, as he shared information that It was vital in getting the most out of the RB16B.

There they were too Yuki Tsunoda, who shared at some point that Checo had helped and advised him in his first season in Formula 1, as well as Pierre Gasly, who dreams of the Mexican’s seat at Red Bull.

Verstappen’s Gift to Chris Horner

For rights, Red Bull does not show aspects of the race in its video, but shares the emotion of the mechanics on the last lap, when Verstappen takes the title from Hamilton, as well as the celebrations both in Abu Dhabi and at the factory in Red Bull, where Max Verstappen gives Chris Horner a special gift, the team boss and who competed in go-karts with Max’s mother.

Red Bull broke ranks after an intense season, which lasted two more days after the Grand Prix, due to the Pirelli tests, and they will not return to activity until January to finalize the details of the new car, which will be released in the test that are scheduled between February and March, meanwhile, here we leave you behind the scenes of Red Bull.