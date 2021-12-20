US stocks fall and oil plunges

What will the global economy look like in 2022? 2:48

(CNN) – Investors hoping for an easy Christmas week could be deeply disappointed as stocks and oil prices fell amid mounting threats to the global economy.



The Dow Jones fell around 450 points, or 1.3%, in Monday’s opening bell, rebounding after steeper declines in pre-market trading. The S&P 500 was also down 1.3%, while the high-tech Nasdaq fell 1.5%.

Benchmark Brent crude prices fell more than 3% to less than $ 71 a barrel. Europe’s major stock indices also fell by around 1%. Most Asian markets suffered further declines, although the Shanghai Composite fared slightly better, gaining modest support from an interest rate cut from China.

There is concern about the world economy

On Friday, the Dow Jones closed down 532 points, or 1.5%. It was his worst fall in three weeks. The S&P 500 closed 1% lower. Both are still sitting on healthy earnings for the year so far this year.

Two factors appeared to be driving Monday’s losses.

The growing cases of the omicron variant in Europe and the United States are already hitting companies and forcing governments to tighten restrictions on activity at a critical time of year for the leisure and retail industries.

And the outlook for the US economy weakened after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he would oppose the Biden administration’s $ 1.75 trillion bill!