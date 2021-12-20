Umpire of LMP is stopped and removed from the game Mayos vs. Deer [VIDEO]

Editorial Seventh entry

In baseball, it is common to observe that a player or manager is expelled by the umpire for a violation of the regulations, however, this Sunday at the Teodoro Mariscal Stadium something completely unexpected happened in the Mexican Pacific League after a security element next to police of the property had to detain the well-known ampayer Humberto Saiz of the game between Mayos de Navojoa and Venados de Mazatlán after several altercations that were recorded.

The events occurred during the ninth inning when the game was tied at seven runs.

According to publications from the fans that were present at the stadium, the ‘Lobito’ Saiz was in an inconvenient state from the beginning of the game and even faced a Deer player.

In a couple of videos broadcast on social networks, you can see Saiz showing the middle finger to the stands of Teodoro Mariscal, as well as reacting with other types of signs.

This is another angle of the umpire’s reactions in the middle of the game this Sunday.

LMP umpire detained and handed over to authorities

TV Pacífico, local media, confirmed the umpire arrest by state police and they even state that the detainee was taken to the railing, an area where the qualifying judge is located before whom the detainees are exposed. Until now, the Pacific League did not issue any statement in this regard. Seventh Inning