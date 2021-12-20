WhatsApp: Trick to send a crossed out message to your friends

If you still don’t know how to cross out a text In WhatsApp, here we explain it to you so that you do not have difficulties, because it is also something extremely simple that you can do in a matter of seconds.

As you know, the famous application WhatsApp allows you to send messages in italics, bold, and even in another font style.

However, very few really know how to send a strikethrough text in the most popular application in the world.

It is for that reason that we are going to help you, so follow the steps that we are about to mention or and take note.

It may interest you: WhatsApp Web: Steps to create your own stickers

It should be noted that for this trick it is not necessary to have to install strange applications that not only put your personal information at risk, but also your WhatsApp messages.

The first thing you should do is have the latest version of WhatsApp installed.

You can update it from Google Play or iOS Store.

Now you only have to enter one of your conversations.

At that time write the text.

Now put at the beginning and at the end the symbol “~”

Now send your message.

At that moment you will see the crossed-out text in WhatsApp.

Remember that you can also have the bold by placing “*” at the beginning and end of your sentence.

In the case of monospaced “” ‘” and italics “_”.

On the other hand, we always recommend updating applications to prevent some malware from affecting our security.

In fact, right now, biosecurity experts are warning WhatsApp users to have the v2.21.22.7 patch, because it has a bug that causes corruption of the internal memory of the smartphone.

The National Institute of Cybersecurity of Spain (INCIBE) alerted WhatsApp users of a serious vulnerability detected in the aforementioned version, which is available both in the standard edition of the application and in WhatsApp Busines.

If you do not update the app, you will be at risk of “receiving a malicious image that can cause corruption of the device memory (buffer overflow)”.

Whether or not you have this version, we recommend you update WhatsApp as soon as possible to avoid being a victim of hackers.

If you have Android, open the Google Play Store, then tap the Menu icon> My apps and games. There you will see the UPDATE button next to WhatsApp Messenger.

For iOS, open the App Store, then click Updates. There click on UPDATE next to WhatsApp Messenger.