Tottenham, eliminated from the UEFA Conference League after losing the match against Stade Rennais

Tottenham was eliminated from the UEFA Conference League following the decision of the UEFA Appeals Committee of give up the game he could not play against Stade Rennais, So it will be Vitesse Arnhem the one who will face Rapid Vienna in the sixteenth, as established in the raffle.

Due to positive cases of covid 19 on the Tottenham staff and staff, the group G match, scheduled for the 9th in London, could not be played. The matter was referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee, which, according to article 30 (4) of the Disciplinary Regulations, and in view of urgency, referred it to the Appeal Committee.

This decided that Tottenham’s match is lost by 0-3 in accordance with annex J.3.1 of the Competition Regulations, with what concludes in the third position of the group, after the French team and Vitesse, who will be the one who will measure up to Rapid.