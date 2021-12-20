Top 5 Julia Roberts movies

Using a formula that combines the means of their films On Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb (the most comprehensive databases on the Internet in terms of the taste of American critics and the public, respectively), we have put together a Top 5 of the best films who have to Julia Roberts in its cast.

Sorry, ‘Pretty Woman’ has not entered. Be careful, we are not talking about your best performances, but about the best films on which she has worked.

5. ‘Confessions of a dangerous mind’ (George Clooney, 2002)

George Clooney’s directorial debut which was attended by a good number of friends. It tells the true story of a television producer, played by Sam Rockwell, who was hired as an assassin for the CIA. Although Roberts rarely appears, his strength and final scene oblige us to remember her.

4. ‘Notting Hill’ (Roger Michell, 1999)

With the permission of ‘Pretty Woman’, this is the actress’s most celebrated romantic comedy and, from what we see in this list, she has a much better average mark. A bookseller and a movie star meet, perhaps with that simple phrase, and adding Hugh Grant already Julia Roberts to the equation, the film was already sold.

3. ‘Charlie Wilson’s War’ (Mike Nichols, 2007)

Biopic as a tragicomedy about the guy who armed the Afghan mujahideen when the terror came from Russia. Roberts plays the wealthy Texan who convinced the incumbent Congressman, played by Tom Hanks, to send guns east. It earned him a new Golden Globe nomination.

2. ‘Erin Brockovich’ (Steven Soderbergh, 2000)

With this film, the actress managed to take a leap in her career by taking the two jackpots: Golden Globe and Oscar for best leading actress. Soderbergh adapts the true story of a single mother who manages to find a place in a small law firm where she fights a case that, as happened to Roberts with this title, changed her life.

1. ‘Ocean’s Eleven: Play It Up’ (Steven Soderbergh, 2001)

The name of this successful remake may refer to the protagonist and his group of colleagues who are experts in grand theft, but the truth is that the relationship between George Clooney and Julia Roberts it was something much more important to the plot than the typical shoehorn romance story. Although throughout the saga the level has been falling, the importance of his character continues to be the key to everything that happens.