Top 10 Tom Cruise Movies Sorted From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Tom Cruise was born in Syracuse (New York, USA) on July 3, 1962. Producer Y cinema actor who has received various awards and recognitions throughout his career. We highlight their 3 nominations to best actor at the Oscars, 3 Golden Globes awards won (and 4 other nominations in the same category), 1 BAFTA Award nomination for his role in “Born on July 4 (1989)”, 3 SAG Award nominations (Screen Actors Guild) and 2 People’s Choice Awards in the category of “Favorite Actor”.

Mission Impossible: Secret Nation

Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Year: 2015

IMDb score: 7.4

Starring Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Alec Baldwin Y Jens Hultén. With a budget of $ 150 million, the film managed to raise more than $ 682 million. A checkered movie for Tom cruise who was injured up to 6 times during filming. In fact, in the plane scene, they even asked him to do stuntmen to prevent him from leaving. But Tom Cruise rejected it and wanted to do the entire shoot in which there were more than 1.5 km high. Pure adrenaline!

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Duration: 2 hours and 13 minutes

Director: Brad Bird

Year 2011

IMDb score: 7.4

Starring Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Paula Patton, Josh Holloway, Michael Nyqvist, Anil Kapoor Y Léa Seydoux. Raised more than $ 694 million in lockers with a budget of $ 145 million. The feature film was shot in various countries and cities such as Moscow, Dubai, Prague or Canada (Vancouver). Did you know that it is the first film in the series that is not produced by Paula wagner? She was the producer with whom Tom cruise was associated in a good part of his filmography.

Bonus track: Tied at a valuation 7.4 according to IMDb, we found another feature film. This is Eyes wide shut (1999) directed by filmmaker Stanley Kubrick that starred Tom Cruise alongside Nicole Kidman.

Collateral

Duration: 2 hours

Direction: Michael Mann

Year: 2004

IMDb score: 7.5

Starring Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo, Peter Berg Y Javier Bardem. Raised more than $ 217 million from an initial budget of $ 65 million. As curiosities and anecdotes of the feature film, Tom Cruise worked hard together with Michael “Mick” Gould. He is a former member of the British Special Air Forces and is also known as an authority on martial arts and weapons. Did you also know that for the role he finally played Jamie foxx was shuffled to Adam Sandler?

Interview with the vampire

Duration: 2 hours and 3 minutes

Director: Neil Jordan

Year: 1994

IMDb score: 7.5

Starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Stephen Rea, Christian Slater Y Kirsten dunst. Raised more than $ 223 million at the box office of the $ 50 million of budget. The feature film won awards at the Bafta awards, Saturn, ASCAP, MTV Movie Y YoungStar. Regarding the Oscar awards, was nominated in the categories of best production design Y best original soundtrack. In the Golden Globes awards, the actress Kirsten dunst was nominated as Best Supporting Actress and in the category of best soundtrack.

Minority Report

Duration: 2 hours and 25 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Year 2002

IMDb score: 7.6

Starring Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton Y Max von Sydow. It managed to collect more than $ 358 million starting from a budget of 102 million dollars. Did you know Matt Damon and Cate Blanchett were the actors thought to play the characters of Colin Farrell and Samantha Morton respectively? Last but not least … Did you know that this movie could be starring Schwarzenegger? Actually, it was an attempt by the writers of “Total challenge“for rolling again with Paul verhoeven Y Arnold.



Some good men

Duration: 2 hours and 18 minutes

Direction: Rob Reiner

Year: 1992

IMDb score: 7.7

Starring Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Pollak Y JT Walsh -among others-. From an estimated budget between 35-40 million dollars, the feature film grossed more than $ 243 million. It is part of the AFI’s 10 TOP 10 list in the category of “Judicial Films”. Regarding awards and recognitions, we highlight their 4 nominations to the Oscar in the categories of Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Jack Nicholson), Best Editing Y better sound. Next, his 6 awards obtained: ASCAP award to the biggest box office, MTV award for the best film or the award People’s Choice in the category of favorite drama movie. The other 3 were awards recognizing the role of Jack nicholson.

The last Samurai

Duration: 2 hours and 34 minutes

Director: Edward Zwick

Year 2003

IMDb score: 7.7

Starring Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe, Shin Koyamada, Timothy Spall and Nakamura Shichinosuke II. Raised more than $ 456 million starting from a budget of $ 140 million. He received 4 nominations in the Oscar awards in the categories of Best Supporting Actor (Ken Watanabe), best production design, better sound Y best costume design. We also highlight his 3 nominations in the Golden Globe Awards, the prize What best director for Edward zwick awardedfor him National Board of Review or their 10 nominations in the Satellite Awards of those who took 4 awards.

On the edge of tomorrow

Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes

Direction: Doug Liman

Year 2014

IMDb score: 7.9

Starring Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton Y Brendan Gleeson. Raised more than $ 370 million of a budget of 178 million dollars. As anecdotes and curious facts we can say that his filming took place in Leavesden Studios. Located very close to London -being precisely the same ones in which it was filmed Harry Potter–. They also say that the inspiration for the shooting of the battle scene on the beach was basically from the Battle of dunkirk and of the Invasion of Normandy.

Magnolia

Duration: 3 hours and 8 minutes

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Year: 1999

IMDb score: 8.0

Starring Tom Cruise, Julianne Moore, William H. Macy, John C. Reilly, Philip Baker Hall, Philip seymour Y Hoffman. Managed to raise $ 48.5 million of a budget of $ 37 million. She was nominated for 3 Oscar awards in the categories of Best Supporting Actor (Tom Cruise), best screenplay and for the best song: Aimee Mann (“Save Me”). The Golden Globe achieved at Best Supporting Actor (Tom Cruise). Finally, we highlight the nomination in the Grammys to Aimee mann for “Save me“.

Rain man

Duration: 2 hours and 13 minutes

Director: Barry Levinson

Year: 1988

IMDb score: 8.0

Starring Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise Y Valeria Golino. From a budget of $ 25 million managed to raise more than $ 354 million. Took 4 Oscars in the categories of Best Leading Actor (Dustin Hoffman), Best Director (Barry Levinson), best film Y best original script. Also, among many other recognitions, we highlight his 2 Golden Globes in the categories of best film Y Best Performance (Dustin Hoffman), one Directors Guild Award (DGA) as the best direction or the People’s Choice Award to your favorite dramatic movie.

