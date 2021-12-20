Toño Rodríguez will leave Chivas and play in Querétaro

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara continue their preseason towards the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, the “Sacred Flock” would give way to Toño Rodriguez, a goalkeeper who could not take ownership of the Guadalajara team in almost two years of stay.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper does not enter into the current rojiblanco coach’s plans,

Marcelo Michel Leaño

Well, the previous tournament only played five games, with a balance of two defeats, two draws and a victory; After day six, Pepe Toño did not see activity again in the Scream Mexico Opening 2021 of the Liga BBVA MX.

Amaury Vergara and the possible arrival of Córdova to Chivas

Toño Rodríguez could not consolidate in Chivas

The one born in Guadalajara had his second wind with the Guadalajara team, however he had no fortune and could not win the role of “immovable” with the eleven-time Mexican soccer champion team, that is why he would go out to the Roosters of Querétaro, this according to the journalist Jesús Hernández.

Rodríguez’s second stage in Chivas left a total of 125 games played, received 148 points and on 39 occasions he did not allow a goal in his frame; It is still unknown if the operation with the Querétaro team will be a final sale or loan, since the goalkeeper has a contract until 2023.

Possible Chivas reinforcements

The Chivas are in preseason work with a view to the next tournament, however they have not announced reinforcements, there was talk of an exchange,

Uriel antuna

I would go to America and Sebastian Cordova would reach the “Flock”, however this possibility disappeared, as Tigres would be in detail to take the “10” of the “Eagles”.

In the last hours, the version runs that there would be a barter between Cruz Azul and Chivas,

Roberto the “Louse” Alvarado

He would dress in rojiblanco and Antuna would become a celestial player, Omar Villarreal, a reporter for Azteca Deportes published that the operation is a fact and the official announcement of both institutions is awaited.

