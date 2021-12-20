Tom Brady ‘exploded’ against Saints defensive coordinator: ‘Fuck you …’

What seemed to be an entertaining evening for Tom brady at ‘Sunday Night Football‘ended up being a nightmare, since for the first time in 255 games as a starting player, the offensive leader of Tampa bay was subdued and left without scoring.

This resulted in the quarterback becoming frustrated and starting to take it out on anyone who got in front of him, such as the defensive coordinator of the Saints, who was insulted by Brady.

“Go to m …” is what can be seen in the video that emerged on social networks, being the player of the ‘Bucs‘who approaches the bank to tell them.

And it is that despite being a leader in complete passes throughout the NFL, Tom brady he finished with a total of 26 completions of 48, an interception and a fumble. While, on the other hand, Taysom hill, quarterback of the Saints He had 13 passes out of 27.

THE TABLET WAS THE ONE WHO SUFFERED MOST

Before the end of the game, Brady was intercepted, in which he ended up closing a long night for the 44-year-old player, to the extent that when he sat down on the bench, he grabbed the tablet provided to the teams to analyze the plays and threw it, destroying the screen of it.

It is the second time that Bucaneers face and lose against Saints this season, finishing with a 10-4 record in the Week 15.

