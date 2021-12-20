TJ Watt sets new sack mark for Steelers

In the same game, Ben Roethlisberger edged out Philip Rivers to place fifth on the NFL’s all-time list in passing yards.

PITTSBURGH – The score doesn’t necessarily suggest it, but Sunday was a record day for the Pittsburgh steelers in their 19-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The outside linebacker Tj watt imposed the brand of the franchise of the Steelers by sacks in a season this Sunday afternoon against the Titans, two decades after James harrison get it against the same rival.

The capture in the third period of Watt about Ryan tannehill left him leading the league with 17 on the campaign, dwarfing the total of Harrison of 16 imposed in 2008. With 66.5 lifetime captures, Watt he has the third-most sacks by a player in his first five seasons. Only Reggie white (81) and JJ Watt (74.5), his older brother, had more.

Tj watt returned this Sunday after missing a good part of the defeat of last December 9 against the Minnesota Vikings with a groin injury.

With 17 sacks, TJ Watt already holds the record for sacks in a season for the Steelers. AP Photo

Early in the game, the quarterback Ben roethlisberger achieved a milestone of its own. With a 3 yard shipment for Najee harris in the second quarter, Roethlisberger surpassed Philip Rivers for the fifth place in the historical list of all time of the NFL in passing yards, with 63,443.





“It means that I have played for a long time,” he said. Roethlisberger at the beginning of the week on the possibility of surpassing Rivers. “It’s the things you look at after and reflect on when you’re done. Whenever you’re there with him, I’d call him a legend, even though he’s from my draft generation, he’s a great player and a legend. He’s great, but we’ve been playing. for a long time”.

The news was not all great for the Steelers, but nevertheless. They lost the tight end Pat freiermuth by a concussion.