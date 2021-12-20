Tigers, ups and downs. Jesús Dueñas said goodbye after 13 years

Jorge Rosales

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 12/20/2021 13:58:55





What was anticipated in Halftime last week ended up being confirmed this Monday: Jesús Dueñas will not continue in Tigres and he already said goodbye to his teammates at the University Stadium, where he reported the team heading to the Closing 2022, the second tournament under the command of Miguel Herrera after finishing in the Semifinals in A2021.

El Pollo Dueñas rejected the renewal offers of the Auriazul directive, who insisted on extending their bond at the request of the Louse, but with downward proposals in terms of economic conditions and without guaranteeing him minutes of play, which broke a relationship of more than a decade.

The UANL campus reported this Monday to preseason in two groups, one in the University Stadium and another in Sports Medicine for medical physical examinations and Dueñas appeared in the Volcano, but said goodbye to his teammates.

The club scheduled an appointment in Sports Medicine to do medical tests before the preseason, but they ended up being canceled, in the absence of knowing if it was the entity itself or the player.

Where will Jesús Dueñas play in 2022?

Jesús Dueñas arrived in Tigres in 2008 to join the basic forces and made his debut in the Apertura 2011 under the command of Ricardo Ferretti, saying goodbye after a 10-year career in the First Division with the felines.

His new destination could be in FC Juárez, to meet with Tuca Ferretti, who is very interested in directing it again and they are already negotiating, sources close to the border institution informed Mediotiempo.