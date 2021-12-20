This will be the Christmas programming of Mediaset

Galas ‘Long live the party’

Lara Álvarez and Joaquín Prat will lead this Christmas the musical galas ‘Viva la fiesta’, which Telecinco will broadcast on December 24 and 31. The Christmas Eve gala will host a mashup of both presenters, singing and dancing popular Christmas carols to the rhythm of hits of the moment by Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro, Camila Cabello or Dua Lipa. It will be the first performance of an evening that will feature national and international artists such as Gloria Trevi, Omar Montes, Ana Mena, Bertín Osborne, James Blunt, Ruth Lorenzo, Los Diablos, Edurne, Fangoria, Sergio Dalma, Azúcar Moreno, Blas He sang, Pastora Soler, Sharon Corr, La Húngara, Il Volo or the impersonator Josep Ferré.

On New Year’s Eve, Telecinco will bid farewell to the year with a special gala in which Lara Álvarez and Joaquín Prat will present the performances of various artists who have participated in the talent shows from Mediaset España, such as Indigo Salvador, winner of the first season of ‘Idol Kids’ and the finalists Hayk Arsenyan, Óscar Cantalejo and Marta Mesa; 6ID, which will honor Raffaella Carrà, Elsa Tortonda, Triana ‘La Canela’, Mago Joel, Chiara Oliver, Chus Serrano and Raúl Rubio, finalists of different editions of ‘Got Talent Spain’, as well as Cristina Ramos, winner of the first season , and El Cejas, among others.

‘Save me’ specials for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

Joy and good humor will flood the set of ‘Save me’ on the afternoon of December 24. Carlota Corredera and six collaborators of the space (Carmen Alcayde, Carmen Borrego, Lydia Lozano, Alonso Caparrós, Chelo García Cortés and Víctor Sandoval) will put themselves in the shoes of the leading actors of some of the most famous musical shows in history singing and dancing its most emblematic themes.

In the special ‘Save me: Musical Christmas’ they will play Liza Minelli, Julie Andrews, Raffaella Carrá and Concha Velasco, among others, and their performances will be evaluated by a jury made up of the singer-songwriter and music producer Alejandro Abad, the singer Soraya Arnelas and a particular version of Risto Mejide, performed by Josep Ferré. The last installment of the year of ‘Sálvame’ will carry out an extensive review of the most outstanding moments and characters of 2021 in the special ‘Premios Sálvame de Oro’ hosted by Carlota Corredera.

Paz Padilla and Carlos Sobera welcome the new year from Vejer de la Frontera

Mediaset Spain will offer the traditional New Year’s Eve Chimes from the Cadiz town of Vejer de la Frontera, whose ‘Hazas de la Suerte’ are candidates for recognition as Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage. Paz Padilla and Carlos Sobera will lead this broadcast, which will be carried out live and simultaneously for all the group’s channels except Boing.