This was Jennifer Lawrence’s terrible childhood – Publimetro México

Despite the fact that Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood. Before his great debut, he lived through strong situations that marked both his childhood and adolescence.

The 31-year-old actress has risen to fame time and again thanks to her breakthrough participation on the big screen.

In more than a decade of career, the protagonist of “Mother” has fallen in love with the audience with iconic characters, such as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games”, “Joy Mangano” in “Joy”, “Mystique” in “X- Men ”, among others.

Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen Photo: Youtube

His breakthrough starring debut came on “The Bill Engvall Show,” a comedy series that premiered in 2007.

To achieve the great fame and position that she enjoys today, the actress had to overcome difficult moments. In addition, to living a harsh childhood in which she was ignored by her schoolmates, on the other hand her parents were not the most attentive to her, which aroused a feeling of permanent loneliness.

“My childhood was unhappy, I lived very anxious. In fact, I even had to go to a therapist because my parents no longer knew what to do with me. It was a very tough stage. I do not want to imply that I was always unhappy, but in my childhood I did not have a nice time, “revealed the 31-year-old actress during an interview.

Jennifer Lawrence in Joy Photo: Youtube

During her adolescence, she did not manage to be the most social young woman, so as she did not adapt with the rest of her classmates, on numerous occasions it was necessary to change her school. According to the same actress, she commented that the difficult situation led her to become a liar in order to conform to certain people and thus be accepted.

The actress originally from Indian Hills, Kentucky, decided to move to New York in search of fulfilling her dream of being an actress, but during her beginnings she was forced to live in precarious conditions, as she did not have the financial support of her family.

In “The Big Apple” he rented a small apartment in the suburbs that had no furniture. While looking for a way to enter the artistic milieu, he worked in other occupations to pay the rent and support himself in the new city.

“I was raised by rats and that makes you stronger. It got to a point where I literally shared my food with them. He had no money at all. They would eat my bread, the only thing I had, and I would arrive hungry, I would take out the bitten piece, and I would eat the rest ”, revealed the actress during an interview with The Sun.

