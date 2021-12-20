This is what it’s like to attend the Met Gala according to Billie Eilish – Publimetro México

Imagining what it will be like to go to the Met Gala is going to be easier thanks to Billie Eilish, who stumbled upon this epiphany while attending attending this year, and spoke about the experience in a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show. “It’s crazy,” Eilish said of the annual fashion event celebrating the new Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibition. “It’s famous people making famous people,” Eilish continued. “That is what it is.”

“Who did you meet there? Other famous people? ”Stern asked, to which the star said,“ I mean, I heard, ‘Billie!’ I turn around and it’s Frank Ocean. I mean, what car # $% & is that? Know? He’s Frank Ocean, ”she replied. “But then you look around and say, ‘Oh, Kid Cudi’ and, ‘Oh … everyone else.’

“The main thing that made me think or feel that night was that famous people are literally nobody,” he added. And it’s so strange. I mean, I was like, wow, all these people are just someone who is in class with you, and do you think this person is a bit annoying, or do you really like this person, you get along with this person, and everyone is , like, embarrassed and unsure about what they’re doing and saying. “

The experience for Billie Eilish was incredible

Despite realizing that famous people are, in fact, people, the Grammy-winning singer noted that the Met Gala experience was memorable. “However, it was amazing. It was just beautiful there, ”said the 19-year-old star who has established herself as one of the pop stars of the moment at her young age.

“The good thing about other people who are in the same kind of world that you are in is that they don’t take the phone out and put it in your face because they don’t want that. And that is really a relief, because that is my problem with the world, no matter what is happening or where you are, there are only people who put that phone in your face, “he added.