This is the accessory that Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid wear everywhere

This year, Rihanna put them back on our radar by showing up in cargo pants, rectangle glasses, and a large bucket hat in pink that matched her top of the same tone. Then, following the trend of monochrome looks, Riri appeared alongside Asap Rocky in a pink dress that matched another of these pieces, this time with a larger, less structured silhouette and a more intense color than the first. As fluffy as a cloud.

Little time passed and Dua Lipa It was another of the celebs who declared herself a fan of these pieces, in September the singer posted on her personal Instagram account a photo with a Bucket Hat in a classic print leopard.

Dua Lipa has worn large and small pieces by the same designer.

As well as Dua Y Riri They wore this accessory and made him the protagonist of their look, Miley Cyrus He did too, but about three years ago. The piece in brown tone shared the limelight with all the garments of his outfitespecially with his t shirt, with the legend ‘protect kids, not guns’.

In 2018 Miley wore the ‘Hazel Bucket’.

Although the silhouette of this piece was designed to protect from the sun, the faux fur It has made it ideal to wear during the cold season, the proof? Emily ratajkowski He also used it a few days ago during one of the presentations of his book ‘My body’, in the UK. The model combined the furry hat (very similar to the one Miley wore in 2018) with a trench and some high boots in print .