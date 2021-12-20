They have been the loves of George Clooney

Before George Clooney He found the love of his life, Amal Clooney, was the typical Hollywood womanizer. In fact, the handsome actor dated some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, including his “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” co-star Krista Allen and the late “Jerry Maguire” star Kelly Preston.











© Provided by Chic Magazine

George Clooney, knows all his romantic partners (Photo: Getty Images)





Although famous for his many girlfriends and partners, George married the actress, Talia Balsam, in the early 1990s, so Amal was not his first wife. Women, young and old, are swooning over George, and he has definitely spread the love around him over the years, so let’s take a look at the old girlfriends George.

Kelly preston

Before marry John Travolta, Kelly Preston and Clooney had a pretty serious relationship that saw them live together for a period of time. They even shared custody of a pot-bellied pig named Max. They were together from 1987 to 1989.

Talia balsam

George and Talia were married in December 1989 (shortly after breaking up with Kelly), but their relationship only lasted another three and a half years. They divorced in September 1993. Clooney later confessed to Vanity Fair that he “probably, definitely, he was not someone who should have been married at that moment”.

Celine balitran

The “ER” star met French law student Celine when he was waiting tables in 1996. The blonde beauty was so in love with him that moved from France to California to live with him, but their relationship fell through in 1999.

Lisa snowdon

The Oscar winner dated the British model on and off during 5 years before officially breaking up in June 2005. When asked why their relationship ended, Lisa blamed the actor’s fame for getting in the way of their job and their romance.

Krista Allen

During a period of “rest” with Lisa, George dated his partner, Krista after meeting her on the set of the 2002 film, “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” but the couple stopped seeing each other in 2004.

Elisabetta canalis

The Italian actress was first seen on the back of George’s motorcycle in June 2009, but the couple didn’t make their first joint appearance until that September. Their relationship finally ended in 2011.

Stacy Keibler

George and the former WWE champion They were first linked in July 2011 when they were spotted vacationing on Lake Como. The couple attended many red carpet events together, including the 2013 Academy Awards, before parting ways in June.

Amal clooney

Although George renounced the marriage after his first divorce ended, he is now the proud husband of beautiful British lawyer Amal Clooney, who is 17 years younger than him. They met in July 2013 after a friend of George’s invited Amal out for dinner. Shortly after that, they started dating and in April 2014, they were engaged!

Did you already know them all?