They expect to make the Cruz Azul and Chivas exchange official this Monday

Both teams negotiated this Sunday the details that were missing to be able to specify the arrival of Alvarado to the Flock and Antuna and Mayorga to the celestial club

After almost 10 days of negotiations, the clubs Blue Cross Y Guadalajara They hope to make the exchange of the players official this Monday Roberto Alvarado for Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga, in which it will be one of the ‘bombs’ of this winter market in the MX League.

Sources told ESPN that the latest details of the negotiation regarding salaries, contract terms and bonuses to be signed were agreed on Sunday, after ESPN announced last Thursday that both clubs had reached an agreement for the exchange. of Antuna and Alvarado, keeping Chivas and Cruz Azul 50 percent of the value of the federative rights of each soccer player for a future sale.

In addition, in this negotiation there will be Alejandro mayorga a loan for one year with an option to purchase Blue Cross, with which the celestial team receives two players in exchange for one.

ESPN reported this negotiation exclusively since last Friday, December 10, once Chivas and América could not finalize the exchange of Uriel Antuna for Sebastián Córdova, after which the sports director of the Herd and former director of Cruz Azul, Ricardo Peláez, He approached Antuna and Mayorga’s proposal to La Maquina, in exchange for ‘Piojo’ Alvarado.

Once this operation is completed, which would add to his second and third reinforcement (Antuna and Mayorga) after the arrival of Uruguayan Christian Tabó, Blue Cross will still seek to incorporate a central defender and a recovery midfielder in the winter market, as well as place Lucas Passerini, Alexis Gutiérrez and Jaiber Jiménez in other teams, after confirming the casualties of Orbelín Pineda, Yoshimar Yotún, Walter Montoya, Josué Reyes and Alexis Pain.

In the event that Jonathan Rodríguez and / or Luis Romo were sold to another club in this winter market, the possibility would be opened for a player to arrive in his replacement, independent of Tabó, Antuna, Mayorga, the central defender and the midfielder who Directive seeks to sign before the start of the Closing 2022.