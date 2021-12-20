They create a dizzying video of the images taken by the probe that “touched” the Sun and in the background they identify the planets that it managed to capture

The material consists of individual captures taken between August 8 and 12 of this year, during the ninth perihelion of the Parker probe, or the closest approach to the star.

Last April, a space probe “touched” the Sun for the first time in the history of astronautics. New time-lapse images reveal the view of the Parker Solar Probe as it flies through our star’s upper atmosphere, sampling particles and magnetic fields.

The material, published this Friday by the Science Alert portal, consists of individual captures taken between August 8 and 12 of this year, during the ninth perihelion of the Parker probe, or closest approach to the Sun.

The fringes that the probe is traversing are coronal streamersHuge, electrically charged loops of gas and plasma that connect two regions of opposite polarity in the Sun. They are spread by the solar wind and glow like this because they are filled with electrons.

These streamers, also known as helmet streamers, are normally only visible from Earth during an eclipse, but in the images they are seen as the spacecraft flies above and below them within the corona.

But that’s not all that scientists have detailed in the Parker probe time span, astrophysicist Grant Tremblay of the Harvard Center for Astrophysics and the Smithsonian Institution has found that there are visible planets in the background, including the Earth.

According to Tremblay, with the help of computer scientist Karl Battams and Andrew Phillips, in order of appearance, we first see Mercury, Venus, the Milky Way, Saturn, and finally Earth and Jupiter. However, NASA has not confirmed this information.

NASA noted that the success of the Parker probe is a new milestone and a big leap in solar science, comparing the achievement with the arrival of man on the Moon. The researchers hope that touching the matter the Sun is made of will help them uncover critical information about this star and its influence on the solar system.