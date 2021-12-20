These Stanford alumni develop an app to change your accent

Millions on alert for a software vulnerability 0:48

(CNN) – Stanford students heard the sadness in their friend’s voice when he shared the news.

“Guys, I had to quit my job.”

To them, it didn’t make sense. He was fluent in English and Spanish, extremely friendly, and an expert in systems engineering. Why hadn’t he been able to keep a job at a call center?

His accent, said the friend, made many clients not understand him; some even insulted him because of the way he spoke.

All three students realized that the problem was even greater than their friend’s experience. So they founded a startup to fix it.

Now his company, Sanas, is testing artificial intelligence-based software that aims to eliminate communication problems by changing people’s accents in real time. A call center worker in the Philippines, for example, might speak normally into the microphone and end up sounding more like someone from Kansas to a customer on the other end.

Call centers, the startup’s founders say, are just the beginning. The company’s website advertises its plans as “Speech, Reimagined.”

Over time, they hope that the application they are developing will be used by various sectors and people. They could help doctors better understand patients, they say, or grandchildren better understand their grandparents.

“We have a very big vision for Sanas,” says CEO Maxim Serebryakov.

And for Serebryakov and his co-founders, the project is personal.

“People’s voices don’t get as much attention as their accents.”

The three founders of Sanas met at Stanford University, but they are all from different countries: Serebryakov, current CEO, is from Russia; Andrés Pérez Soderi, current CFO, is from Venezuela; and Shawn Zhang, current CTO, is from China.

They are no longer Stanford students. Serebryakov and Pérez graduated; Zhang left it to focus on bringing Sanas to life.

They started the company last year and gave it a name that can be easily pronounced in multiple languages ​​”to highlight our global mission and our desire to bring people together,” says Pérez.

Over the years, all three say they have experienced how accents can get in the way.

“We all come from international backgrounds. We have seen firsthand how people treat you differently just because of the way you speak,” says Serebryakov. “Sometimes it is painful.”

Zhang says her mother, who came to the United States from China more than 20 years ago, still makes her talk to the cashier when they go grocery shopping together because she’s embarrassed.

“That is one of the reasons why I joined Max and Andrés to create this company, to try to help those people who believe that their voices do not receive as much attention as their accents,” he says.

Serebryakov says he has seen how his parents are treated in hotels when they come to visit him in America, how people make assumptions when they hear his accents.

“They speak a little louder. They change their behavior,” he says.

Pérez says that, after attending a British school, he initially had a hard time understanding American accents when he arrived in the United States.

And don’t make him talk about what happens when his father tries to use the Amazon Alexa his family gave him for Christmas.

“We quickly discovered, when Alexa turned on the lights in random places in the house and turned them pink, that Alexa doesn’t understand my father’s accent at all,” says Pérez.

Call centers are testing the technology

English is the most widely used language in the world. An estimated 1.5 billion people speak it, and most are not native speakers. In the United States alone, millions of people speak English as a second language.

This created a growing market for apps that help users practice their English pronunciation. But Sanas uses artificial intelligence to take a different approach.

The premise: Instead of learning to pronounce words differently, technology could do it for you. Costly and lengthy training would no longer be necessary to tone down the accent. And the understanding would be almost instantaneous.

Serebryakov is aware that people’s accents and identities can be closely linked, and stresses that the company does not intend to erase accents or imply that one way of speaking is better than another.

“We allow people not to have to change the way they speak to fill a position, to keep a job. Identity and accents are essential. They are intertwined,” he says. “You never want someone to change their accent just to satisfy someone.”

Currently, Sanas’s algorithm can convert English to American, Australian, British, Filipino, Indian, and Spanish accents, and the team plans to add more. They can add a new accent to the system by training a neural network with audio recordings of professional actors and other data, a process that takes several weeks.

The Sanas team did two demos for CNN. In one, a man with an Indian accent is heard reading a series of literary phrases. Then those same phrases are turned into an American accent:

Another example features phrases that might be more common in a call center environment, such as “if you give me your full name and order number, we can go ahead and start making the correction for you.”

The American-accented results sound somewhat artificial and far-fetched, like the voices of virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa, but Pérez says the team is working on improving the technology.

“The accent changes, but the intonation remains,” he says. “We continue working to make the result as natural, emotional and exciting as possible.”

The first feedback from call centers that have been testing the technology are positive, says Pérez. So have the comments posted to your website as word gets out about your business.

And they say their plans for the company have allowed them to raise $ 5.5 million in seed funding from investors earlier this year.

How the founders of the startup see their future

This has allowed Sanas to expand its workforce. Most of the employees at this Palo Alto, California-based company come from international backgrounds. And that’s no accident, says Serebryakov.

“What we’re building has touched a lot of people, even the people we hired. … It’s really exciting to see,” he says.

Although the company is growing, it could still be a while before Sanas appears in an app store or mobile phone near you.

The team says that, for now, they are working with large call center outsourcing companies and opting for a slower rollout to individual users so they can refine the technology and ensure security.

But, over time, they hope that Sanas will be used by anyone who needs it, in other fields as well.

Pérez envisions it playing an important role in helping people communicate with their doctors.

“Any second lost in a misunderstanding due to wasted time or the wrong message is potentially very, very shocking,” he says. “We want to make sure nothing is lost in translation.”

One day, he says, it could also help people learn languages, improve dubbing in movies, and help smart speakers in homes and voice assistants in cars understand different accents.

And not just in English: the Sanas team also hopes to add other languages ​​to the algorithm.

The three co-founders are still working on the details. But they say this technology could improve communication in the future.