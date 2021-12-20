These are the first Xiaomi to receive the Global version of MIUI 13 – Xiaomi News

MIUI 13 seems to be just around the corner. According to the latest rumors, his debut could take place on December 28, although thanks to the XIAOMIUI team we already know which will be the first Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices to receive the Global version of this new version of MIUI.

Apparently, the XIAOMIUI team has had access to the MIUI source code, which details the first MIUI 13 updates that we will see not only in the Global market, but also through the EU or European ROM.

Let us remember that MIUI 13 will bring an important change to its interface, incorporating much more minimalist design lines, a new icon pack or even a completely renovated Control Center from which we can access a greater number of options.

First Xiaomi to receive the Global version of MIUI 13

If we take into account the new listing that has been leaked through the network, the first Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices that will receive the Global version of MIUI 13 will be:

Mi 11 Ultra: V13.0.0.5.SKAMIXM

We 11: V13.0.0.7.SKBMIXM

My 11i: V13.0.0.5.SKKMIXM

Mi 11 Lite 5G: V13.0.0.5.SKIMIXM

Mi 11 Lite 4G: V13.0.0.9.SKQMIXM

We 10: V13.0.0.1.SJBMIXM

My 10T / Pro: V13.0.0.1.SJDMIXM

Xiaomi 11T: V13.0.0.1.SKWMIXM

Xiaomi 11T Pro: V13.0.0.3.SKDMIXM

POCO F2 Pro: V13.0.0.1.SJKMIXM

LITTLE F3: V13.0.0.1.SKHMIXM

POCO X3 GT: V13.0.0.1.SKPMIXM

POCO X3 Pro: V13.0.0.3.SJUMIXM

Redmi Note 10 Pro: V13.0.0.6.SKFMIXM

Redmi Note 10 4G: V13.0.0.2.SKGMIXM

What’s more, The list with the first updates that will reach the European market has also been filtered, that is, through the EU or EEA ROM:

Mi 11 Ultra: V13.0.0.3.SKAEUXM

We 11: V13.0.0.1.SKBEUXM

My 11X Pro: V13.0.0.3.SKKEUXM

Mi 11 Lite 5G: V13.0.0.5.SKIEUXM

Mi 11 Lite 4G: V13.0.0.1.SKQEUXM

My 10T / Pro: V13.0.0.1.SJDEUXM

LITTLE F3: V13.0.0.1.SKHEUXM

Xiaomi 11T: V13.0.0.1.SKWEUXM

Xiaomi 11T Pro: V13.0.0.4.SKDEUXM

Redmi Note 10 Pro: V13.0.0.4.SKFEUXM

Redmi Note 10 4G: V13.0.0.1.SKGEUXM

In this way we can say that MIUI 13 will not only come first to Xiaomi’s high-end range, but also to its mid-range through devices as recognized as the Redmi Note 10 Pro or the Redmi Note 10 4G. Likewise, it is said that It will be in the middle of next January when these first updates start rolling out.

If you still don’t know everything that MIUI 13 will bring to your mobile, do not miss this list where we collect each of the new features that we will see in this new version of MIUI.