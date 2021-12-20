These 3 Christmas Seasonings Help Memory, Stress, and Sleep

A few days before celebrating Christmas, hundreds of families are already preparing dinner and garnishes to experience one of the most anticipated holidays of the year. Without a doubt the flavors and aromas of this time are unique and, According to Harvard University, some of them are good for brain health.

Researcher Uma Naidoo revealed in an article that some condiments and spices “They contain nutrients that sharpen memory, reduce stress or improve sleep, among other benefits.” These three condiments are often included in Christmas dishes for a special touch, but, as a bonus, they are also a “safe component of the human diet and traditional health practices”.

Before revealing the names, we want to point out that Harvard University does not recommend the consumption of these products in large quantities. One point in their favor is that these spices are not usually consumed this way and “do not cause undesirable side effects for most of the people. when used as part of a normal diet. ”

Good seasonings for this Christmas

Cinnamon

A study by Nutritional Neuroscience revealed that cinnamon was shown to help with cognitive decline and brain damage generated by oxidative stress. “Brain benefits associated with cinnamon consumption in humans include reduced inflammation, improved memory, increased attention, and improved cognitive processing“wrote the researcher. This can be consumed in coffee, oats or breads to give it a particular flavor and aroma.

Nutmeg

This product, which you find in almost every kitchen, is extracted from a type of evergreen native to Indonesia and has been shown improve mood, relieve pain, relax blood vessels and lower blood pressure. “Some research suggests that a nutrient found in nutmeg may help delay cognitive decline in people with Alzheimer’s disease, “in addition to stimulating sleepNaidoo wrote. This powder is generally used in baked goods and stews, although it is also added to brown rice or whipped cream.

Clove

Research has revealed that cloves, made from dried flower buds, showed be a natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial agent. “A compound found in cloves has been shown to be 29 times more powerful than aspirin to help prevent blood clots, “the article explains. This seasoning is often used in baked goods, cooked grains, bean and chili soups, applesauce, smoothies, and cooked cereals.

