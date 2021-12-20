“Their relationship was drugs and regret”

Johnny depp and Amber Heard They continue to be immersed in a legal battle in the United States after the defamation trial in the United Kingdom where it was ruled in favor of Heard was finalized.

After many comings and goings and attempts by the ‘Aquaman’ actress to dismiss the case in the US, the new trial goes ahead and the lurid details of the ex-marriage are back in the spotlight.

So much so that Discovery + is preparing a documentary, ‘Johnny vs. Amber ‘, where to explore all the controversy that occurred in the legal process of the actors.

While the project is under development, LAD Bible and CinemaBlend They have compiled some of the statements that will be used in the documentary.

Amber Heard “drove him crazy” according to former bandmate

First of all, it is about the participation of Bill ‘Beano’ Hanti, Depp’s former partner in the musical band The Kids.

Bill, although claiming that he has never met Amber Heard, declares according to the clip obtained:

“He had something special with Vanessa [Paradis]. It screwed up. Amber [Heard] saw him coming. She saw the opportunity to be a part of the movie, and she worked for it. I’ve never met the woman … Got into John’s head and it made him absolutely crazy, to the point that he was drinking and using drugs, to the point of madness, “says the musician.

The lawyer in the defamation case

Another of the statements that have transpired have been those provided by Sasha Wass, attorney who represented the company of The Sun in the libel lawsuit that stated that it was “correct” to call Depp a “woman batterer.”

Through the documentation that was used in the case, the lawyer explains that her job was to demonstrate that there was a pattern of abusive behavior, but it does not emphasize which of the two parties, or both, perpetrated it.

“The story the messages tell is that drugs, alcohol, regret and apologies they played a huge role in their relationship. “

Although there is still no news of when the documentary will be released, still in full gestation, the defamation trial continues its course and will begin its appearance in April 2022.

