The Xiaomi 12 Ultra could arrive with a camera under the screen

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra It will be the most complete model that Xiaomi will integrate in its future 12 series for next year. A smartphone that would incorporate, according to the latest rumors, the same under-screen technology as the Xiaomi Mix 4.

The Xiaomi 12 series continues to reveal new details with less than two weeks for its official presentation in China. A few days ago we knew what would be the final design of the base model and now the latest rumor points to one of the best technological innovations developed by Xiaomi.

According to Digital Chat Station the new Xiaomi 12 Ultra will equip a panel behind which its high-resolution selfie camera will be mounted. This is great news since it would mean that Xiaomi is ready to integrate it into more models since until now only the Mix Fold 2 has been talked about for this use of this technology apart from the Mix 4.

However, the same source pointed out at the beginning of the month that we would not see any model of this series incorporating a selfie camera behind its screen. It is clear that for price and performance, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra may be the only model in the series to implement it.

This won’t be the only cool feature on the 12 Ultra’s panel. It will also have other specifications such as its 2K resolution and a high refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Top features to stand out in the range premium.

We will have to wait until the end of the month to see which of the two rumors is right. It would be great to finally see a Xiaomi smartphone with this selfie camera on the global market.

