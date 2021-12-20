The Videoclub: The Amazing Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield makes his debut as a spider-man in The Amazing Spider-Man.

When Stan lee Y Steve Ditko They created spider-man in the pages of Amazing fantasy nº 15 (1962), as a test, to forget about it if it did not work, surely they did not imagine that they were building a character that, to this day, continues to be a bestseller and one of the most recognized emblems of Marvel. Of course, animation series and video games have contributed a lot to this. But what about your live-action performances?

The flesh and blood version of the web launcher did not have much luck in its beginnings, as shown by the Spidey Super Stories (1974 – 1975), starring Danny seagren, and the series The Amazing Spider-Man (1977 – 1979), from Nicholas hammond. However, after certain difficulties and after the possibility of seeing a version directed by James cameron, in 2002, began a trilogy about spiderman, under the baton of Sam raimi and starring Tobey Maguire.

Much has rained since then. After these three movies, Andrew Garfield picked up the baton during two deliveries and, finally, Spiderman managed to enter the UCM, with the face of Tom holland, both in movies starring other heroes and in their own.

Now that you just landed on screen, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is a good time to analyze the two installments in which Andrew Garfield donned the superhero costume. However, since it was already reviewed, at the time, the film The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro, in this article we will focus on its prequel, titled The Amazing Spider-Man, to dry, thus sharing the nomenclature with the first collection of the character, still in force today.

Under the direction of Marc webb, this film, which was released in 2012, is 136 minutes long and stars Andrew Garfield (What Peter parker / Spiderman), Rhys Ifans (In the role of Curt connors / The alligator), Emma Stone (who plays Gwen stacy), Martin Sheen (embodying Ben parker), Sally field (that gets under the skin of May parker), Denis Leary (what makes of George stacy), Campbell scott (it converts into Richard parker), Embeth davidtz (which becomes Mary parker), Chris zylka (What Flash thompson), C. Thomas Howell (In the role of Ray),Kelsey chow (who plays Sally avril) Y Hannah Marks (embodying Missy kallenback).

Along with them, it is worth highlighting Max charles (that gets under the skin of a young man Peter parker) and the cameo of Stan lee (who acts as a clueless high school teacher).

After being bitten by a radioactive spider and letting a thief escape, who later killed his uncle Ben, Peter parker decides to become the crime fighter known as Spiderman. However, you will have to face your first big challenge when you have to try to stop the Lizard, which, in reality, is a mutation that the doctor has become Curt connors in an attempt to regenerate his lost arm.

Although the movie The Amazing Spider-Man do not be cut when it comes to altering much of the origin of the character, we must be honest and admit that it shows us something that all the followers of spider man miss during the trilogy of Sam raimi Y Tobey Maguire. And it is that, if something characterizes the spider-man, regardless of the situation in which he finds himself, it is his sense of humor, a subject in which the Spiderman from Andrew Garfield he passed with a very good grade.

On the other hand, it should also be borne in mind that, despite having seen the doctor Curt connors already Gwen stacy throughout the three previous films, it is in this reboot that he offers us The Amazing Spider-Man where we can see these characters shine with their own light and be adequately developed, since the other versions of both were quite wasted, unless there were plans for them in the sequels that did not see the light.

On the other hand, The Amazing Spider-Man do not forget to mention other iconic characters of the web launcher, as is the case of Norman osborn, whose company we can see throughout the film, although he does not appear on the screen at any time. Similarly, we are aware of the existence of the Daily bugle, although neither J. Jonah Jameson nor will any other employee of the newspaper appear or be named.

If we focus on the negative, perhaps the biggest fault we can find is The Amazing Spider-Man be it the close relationship that the film creates between the origin of Spider-Man and the disappearance of his parents, an aspect that had never been contemplated in any medium. Precisely for that very reason, it could be considered an original argument, but it does not stop sounding a bit out of the everyday environment of Spiderman.

Whether you are a fan of the previous trilogy or you hate it, if you have grown up between spider-man comics, animated series and video games, you have to see The Amazing Spider-Man, a film that, as we have already commented, had the necessary success to carry out the filming of a sequel.