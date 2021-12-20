The surprising look of Priyanka Chopra in New York, the walk of Cindy Mello in West Hollywood: celebrities in a click

Cindy Mello took a walk through the streets of West Hollywood, California. The Brazilian model wore a white jean that she combined with her heels and purse and a light blue T-shirt with a particular design (Photos: The Grosby Group)

He set a trend with his look. Priyanka Chopra visited the Seth Meyers late night show in New York and for this she wore a black lace patterned catsuit that she combined with her jacket and mask

Justin Bieber made charitable actions ahead of Christmas. Local photographers found him as he was leaving a Beverly Hills church. She wore a jean, a brown T-shirt, a white wool sweater, sunglasses, a colorful necklace and a turquoise hat.

Karlie Kloss took a walk through the streets of Miami with her son in the stroller. He took the opportunity to play sports and wore a sports outfit for his daily walk. In addition, she wore sunglasses and a cap, trying to go unnoticed. The local press photographed her while she was sending a WhatsApp audio

Camila Alves McConaughey took a walk through the streets of New York and set a trend with her look: she wore a Ferragamo bodysuit, Dolce & Gabanna cover, Prada sunglasses and Gianvito Rossi boots

Training Day. Vanessa Hudgens was photographed leaving a private West Hollywood salon where she took a gym class. The singer wore a hippie chic sports outfit: green leggings, a white top, a wool sweater of those two colors and a brown detail and carried a black fanny pack. In addition, she joined the new trend: she wore the stockings above her leggings

Shopping day. Sofia Vergara visited a renowned and exclusive Beverly Hills jewelry store for Christmas shopping. He wore a torn jean, printed jumpsuit, black wallet and animal print mask

Katie Holmes enjoyed coffee with friends outside on the streets of New York. She was seen smiling and sharing a good time with her loved ones. He wore a jean, light diver and printed mask

Penelope Cruz was seen when she arrived at the New York JKK airport with a Chanel look: she wore a black faux fur coat, gray wool beret and black mask and wallet.

Angelina Jolie toured the most exclusive stores of a shopping mall with her daughter Zahara. They took the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping. Both wore their respective masks and tried to go unnoticed by looking for a low profile (Photos: The Grosby Group)

