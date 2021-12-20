The surprising celebration of the protagonists of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ on their 20th anniversary

‘The Lord of the rings‘has been, along with’ Harry Potter ‘one of the most successful sagas of the first decade of the 2000. In fact, it also makes 20 years since the first installment was released of the trilogy that Peter jackson adapted from the mythical work of JRR Tolkinen, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring‘.







“20 years later and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is still the best trilogy ever! Stephen Colbert, Jon Batiste and some very special guests recorded a rap song to celebrate 20 years of this iconic film! ‘

20 year old rap

So, and con the occasion of the 20th anniversary, the actors who played the main hobbits of this first installment of the trilogy, Elijah Wood (Frodo), Sean Astin (Samsagaz Gamyi), Billy Boyd (Peregrin Tuk) and Dominic Monaghan (Meriadoc Brandybuck) gathered to pay tribute to the saga with a special and witty rap. This celebration took place in the program Stephen Coldbert’s ‘The Late Show’, and featured the collaboration of musician Jon Baptiste.







More guests

In the song, which begins with the presenter of the television program highlighting that this is for him “the best trilogy in the history of cinema,” it continues with some jokes that confront this trilogy with the saga of the magician of JK Rowling. Under the title ‘The # 1 Trilly’, rap continues with Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, to later give way to the participation of Elijah Wood.

In this celebration in the form of rap they also participated in a shorter way and from their homes Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Andy Serkis (Gollum) or Hugo Weaving (Elrond). And not only was she part of the cast of the saga but other stars wanted to join this celebration by contributing their grain of sand in the song: the actress Anna kendrick and the rappers Method man Y Killer Mike.

Fans react

The fans and followers of the trilogy who have seen this celebration as a rap, have not been slow to show their reactions. Meanwhile in YouTube has already accumulated 1,620,664 views since its publication on December 16, social networks were flooded with congratulations to the cast and creators of the tapes: “I love them”, “I did not think I would see them together again”, “My feed is blessed”, “Song of the year, definitive”, are some of the comments that are read on Twitter.

