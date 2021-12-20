The Siberia Serena Hospital opens a consultation of Personalized Medicine and Pharmacogenetics

The Siberia Serena Hospital in Talarrubias has opened a Personalized Medicine and Pharmacogenetics consultation for Siberia in Extremadura, within the Medea project of the Extremadura Health Service and directed by Dr. Adrián Llerena.

After a training period, last November, a team of collaborating researchers from Internal Medicine and Nursing physicians began the study of more than 50 patients from the hospital’s regions of influence.

The profile of the selected patients is variable, although it is focused on multi-pathological and polymedicated patients, such as patients with cardiovascular, digestive, psychiatric, oncological pathologies and / or chronic diseases. At this time, with a simple blood sample, the 10 genes with the greatest clinical impact are studied from a pharmacogenetic perspective and with an impact on more than 70 drugs frequently used in medical care.

The Personalized Medicine and Pharmacogenetics consultation is led by the nurses Manuela Banda and Cristina Llerena, who are responsible for managing said consultation and ensuring that all the items of excellence and quality required by the research study, approved by the Committee, are met. Ethical Research with Medicines (CEIm) of Cáceres.

This project aims to carry out the genetic study of selected patients in order to guide health professionals about the most appropriate drugs for the diseases they suffer, in order to individualize the drug prescription. It involves making the advances in genetic research available to health professionals and, in this way, avoiding side effects and foreseeing which drug combinations are the most effective for treating a given patient.

The management of the Don Benito-Villanueva de la Serena Health Area has opted to extend this consultation to the five health areas of influence of the Siberia-Serena Hospital and it will become another tool for managing the rational use of medicine and of patient safety since, after the genetic study, almost 35% of the prescribed treatments are re-evaluated. At this time, this consultation becomes one of the pioneers of the National Health System, and absolutely innovative in the study of the most fragile patients in rural areas. Including this benefit in a generalized way throughout the population is a premise with which the SES is working for the next few months.