The series not to be missed on vacation

One year after the pandemic, we clung to series so as not to lose faith in humanity. Accustomed to being confined, we have had spectacular moments from the sofa. Here is a review of the best of the year

It’s a Sin: The epidemic of the eighties could have been an attempt by the established order to erase gays. What little, nonexistent information there was on AIDS seemed like a deliberate plan to exterminate homosexuals. At least that’s how one of the lesser-known and fascinating miniseries of the year puts it, a marvel from the English production company Sky that can be seen on HBO Max. Intense, fascinating, extremely raw, heartbreaking, it stands out from similar productions, moving away from any attempt at instruction. Your viewing has to be done now.

Succession: Since HBO premiered The Trials of the Roy Family, the series has not stopped growing. In its third season it consolidated all the good that we believed Succession to be. Jesse Armstrong, a creator so versatile that he was able to be at the forefront of comedies as groundbreaking as Peep Show, got into making the life of one of the families that pull the strings of the media in the United States. Four moronic sons and a neutered father, with a monumental Brian Cox. They have no doubt, at the 2022 awards, from the Emmy to the Golden Globes, Succession will sweep

Sex Education: God, we are in love with Mave, we identify with Ottis, immature and silly, contrasting with the women of the series, empowered and beautiful, starting with the great Gillian Anderson who in her role as a sexologist leads the baton of one of the most successful Netflix series. It is a miracle that in a country like ours a series as disruptive as Sex Education has hit.

Raised by the wolves: At 85, Ridley Scott continues to maintain a validity that many young people would like to have. The premiere in 2021 of two of the best films of the year, The Gucci house Y The last duel, They were not inconvenient so that he had time to direct a science fiction dystopia that, visually, is at the height of masterpieces made by this Briton as groundbreaking in the history of cinema as Prometheus, Blade Runner and Alien. The fearsome Necromancer is one of the most voracious androids of all time. A little-known gem in the country that can be seen here on HBO Max

High Fidelity: The platforms are full of beautiful corpses. One of them is this project led by Zoe Kravitz, one of the most important actresses on television today. A tribute to the most beautiful music in the world, to vinyl, a new adaptation of Nick Hornby’s novel that could not bear being born in a world where millennials have imposed reggetón and other disgusting things. Kravitz, wounded to the depths of his soul, alleged that Hulu’s misogyny ended the possibility of a second season. We don’t stop crying

Nine Perfect Strangers: Consuming hallucinogenic mushrooms as one of the fine arts, Psilocybin supplied by Nicole Kidman heals the souls of nine strangers who have their lives destroyed. A praise for hallucinogenic drugs, a visual feast that Amazon had the audacity to show us and impose on us as if it were the bible. Sometimes there is no other way than to embrace dogma.

Mare of Eastown: Intense and dark, pessimistic to the point of suffocation. No wonder Kate Winslet does not make a movie or series every year, after embodying this detective all her energy reserves will have been depleted. HBO is the queen of detective stories, of hidden crimes. Just remember the cataclysm that True Detective once meant, the dark story starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey marked an era, an indelible stamp, a tradition that is being imposed over the years.

Ted Lasso: Jason Sudeikis, the SNL legend, establishes himself as one of the great comedians in this football comedy that is also a hilarious X-ray of the human soul. Sharp as only the British are, Ted Lasso is the sensation of Apple and promises to sweep the next Golden Globes.