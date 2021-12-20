The reunion is coming: This is how the protagonists of “Harry Potter” look today 20 years after the first film

The famous fantasy saga “Harry Potter“He launched his first film 20 years ago and now, in the run-up to his anniversary reunion, we review a before and after of his main actors.

During eight installments, the story of three young people who for years they attend the College Hogwarts of Magic and Sorcery. Over the course of the films, these characters grow and live incredible new experiences.

Daniel Radcliffe

At the age of 11, he gave life to the protagonist of the film, Harry Potter and, once the saga is over, The actor focused on independent cinema and starring in original stories with curious characters.



In “Horns” plays a man who grows a pair of horns after being falsely accused of a crime, mwhile in “Swiss Army Man” plays a corpse with flatulence.

Currently, their 32 years, the actor is starring “The Lost City of D“ along with Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt. The film follows a couple who are kidnapped and end up on a dangerous adventure. Daniel Radcliffe is the villain in this story.

Emma Watson

At the age of nine she was cast to play Hermione granger, launching himself to fame after having participated only in school theaters.

Currently, the actress of 31 yearsAway from the Hollywood lights, she is focused on her work as an activist and defender of women’s rights, an environment where she has become one of the most powerful feminist voices in the film industry that fights for gender equality.

In 2014 she was appointed a goodwill ambassador by the UN Women, a deserved recognition for her commitment to feminism, as the actress has dedicated herself to supporting various projects that support women victims of violence, sexual harassment and abuse.

Rupert grint

The British actor, at his 33 years, has not had an extensive career on the big screen, having barely reached eight films after his appearance in “Harry Potter” as Ron Weasley. However, he worked in films such as ‘Wild Target’ (2010), ‘Into the White’ (2012) and ‘The Necessary Death of Charly Countryman’ (2013).

In In 2011, he began a relationship with the also actress Georgia groome, with whom he became dad on May 7, 2020, giving birth to her first and only daughter thus far, Wednesday G. Grint.

The actor took refuge in television, where he is even making the horror series ‘Servant‘, which can be viewed through Apple TV. TOothers, he owns his own real estate business, with numerous properties.

Tom felton

With 34 years nowadays, Felton did not miss work, who gave life to the young villain Draco Malfoy in the magic saga. While recording “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2 “, ait seemed that same 2011 in another huge production, “Origin of the Planet of the Apes“.

Apart from this and some other exceptions, almost all his work has been of British origin and can be divided as a secondary role in cinema or main in series.

One of his last papers, which left his fans hallucinating, it was at the Netflix launch, “Advice from a kangaroo to hunt monsters“.

