The remains of at least 5 mammoths from the Ice Age discovered in the United Kingdom together with stone tools made by Neanderthals

In what is considered the most important Ice Age discovery made in the UK in recent years, a team of archaeologists discovered the remains of at least five woolly mammoths and stone tools made by Neanderthals in a quarry in Swindon. About 90 kilometers west of London, DigVentures, the company in charge of the excavations, reported this Sunday.

According to details of the firm, during the excavation seasons of 2019 and 2021 the skeletons of five mammoth specimens from the Ice Age were recovered, two adults, two youngsters and a baby, who inhabited the terra towards the end of a warm period, known like MIS7, does between 210,000 and 220,000 years.

Likewise, tusks, leg bones, ribs and vertebrae belonging to a species of steppe mammoth, smaller than the woolly one, were discovered, as well as delicate beetle wings and fragile freshwater snail shells.

Likewise, the scientists found material evidence that the same quarry was occupied by Neanderthals, after finding a series of flint tools, such as hand axes, cutters and scrapers, which are believed to have been used to take advantage of the meat and clean the skins of the animals.

Researchers continue to explore why so many mammoth remains were found at the site, so they continue to conduct taphological studies looking for impact, cut or scrape marks on the bones, this in order to determine if the prehistoric creatures died of causes. natural, were hunted, or used as carrion by Neanderthals.

