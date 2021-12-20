the real reason why the Mexican pilot withdrew in the race at Yas Marina

Sergio

A denouement for history. Formula 1 the ending is still fresh in Yas Marina, in Abu Dabhi, when Max verstappen he snatched the title from Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the race. And as the days went by, the strategies that the Red Bull team drew up to strike the blow began to be revealed. In the last hours it was learned why Sergio Checo Pérez, which was part of the plan to help the Dutchman in his conquest, was left out of the race with three laps to go.

Verstappen after what happened in the last race of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix said about Pérez: “I said it during the race of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. For me Checo is a legend and what he did for me in the last race to cut the gap I had with Hamilton and defend as he did was incredible. I am sure that without him, I would not be a world champion. I owe him a lot ”, assured the European rider.

Red Bull was very smart in the decisions that led Verstappen to his first world championship. Hamilton took first place at the start and copied the Dutchman’s tactic of using white tires, so when he stopped in the pit, Checo Pérez took the opportunity to momentarily be the leader and make a defense that was recorded in the fans .

The Mexican rider was having a great race, he even had a chance to finish on the podium, however, he was surprised by his retirement with three laps to go to finish the Grand Prix. Both Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen had entered the pits while the safety car was there to put on red tires and attack Lewis Hamilton who accumulated forty laps with them. But after this arrest, Checo Pérez left at the request of his team.

Once the race was over, the Mexican also confessed that he was surprised by his team’s request. Although there was a reason for that determination: they had detected that his engine was at its limit and that it could explode if required. As Verstappen needed a lap to win, it was decided to remove Pérez’s car and thus prevent the safety car from holding and ending the race with Hamilton in the lead.

Sergio Perez in the middle of a fight with Lewis Hamilton (LARS BARON /)

Red Bull intended to keep both trophies, however, as the race progressed, the team understood that this was not going to happen. They needed the German team not to score more than 16 points on the last date and that Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez finish first and second respectively, including fastest lap.

But the scenario that was presented to them was not favorable at all, because if the Mexican went to Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas was already going to be among the top ten, therefore, he was going to add units. As a result, Mercedes was going to win the Constructors’ Cup anyway, so having the second driver was more of a disadvantage than an advantage at the close of Abu Dhabi.

“Checo has played a key role for us, especially in the second half of the year, he has been a phenomenal servant of the team in supporting his teammate,” said Christian Horner.