the positive of Rafa Nadal

Concern for the safety of the Dukes of Cambridge and their children

Queen Elizabeth II is very concerned for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It is not so much a threat external but by the same conduct of the Dukes of Cambridge.

The monarch has required the prince william and his family to stop traveling by helicopter to move between the two homes they have: one in London and the other in Norfolk. “He does not let the Queen sleep, as she is understandably terrified“, confess sources close.

Leonardo DiCaprio, a hero off the screens

The American actor has been committed on more than one occasion to the environment and the animals. Little did many think that the thing went beyond making millionaire donations to certain related organizations. Jennifer Lawrence has recounted the heroic deed of his co-worker during a filming.

DiCaprio took his dogs and when he saw one walking on a frozen lake he ran towards him. This caused the other to go with him. The animals fell into the icy water and, contrary to what Jack did in Titanic, rescued them.

Pilar Castro launches a notice to the platforms

Pilar castro is more than happy to return to comedy and do it with No news, the new series that this weekend has released HBO Max. The challenge has been enormous, but it is precisely what he likes about his profession.

Showing off her great sense of humor, the actress attends to Direct Chronicle to talk about this project and take advantage of two things: ask for more protagonists and encourage platforms to bet on the most authorial creations.

Rod Stewart and his son, guilty of an assault

The singer Rod Stewart and his son Sean pleaded guilty to assault in a court case following an altercation that occurred in an exclusive hotel in Florida (United States) during the holidays of New Year of 2019.

That night, the artist and his son had a dispute with Jessie Dixon, who denied them entry to a private event at the luxurious Breakers Palm Beach hotel, north of Miami. Sean confronted him, he pushed him back, and the singer’s son allegedly responded by pushing him back. In the middle of struggle, the rocker approached the security guard and punched him in the chest.

Alejandro Sanz’s great birthday party

Last Saturday, December 18, Alejandro Sanz turned 53 in the sweetest moment of his life at all levels. To celebrate, his girlfriend, Rachel Valdés, surprised him with a massive flamenco party They did not want to lose the singer’s oldest children, Alexander and Manuela, or such popular friends as David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti, Eugenia Martínez de Irujo and Narcís Rebollo, Fernando Tejero, Lorena Gómez or Niña Pastori.

A party that took place in an acquaintance flamenco tablao of the capital and which we have witnessed thanks to the publications that the celebrities invited to the birthday – and mainly the organizer of the flamenco night, Rachel Valdes– They have shared in their social networks and in which we see a plethora of Alejandro who did not stop smile during this special evening.

Unexpected divorce: Almudena Cid and Christian Gálvez separate

Christian Gálvez and Almudena Cid have decided to end their relationship after 11 years of marriage and 15 years of relationship. Information that has surprised everyone, since it was one of the couples more consolidated of television.

The breaking off it took place weeks ago, last November, and it is ruled out that they were involved “third parties“. The couple, who met in Pass word, keep quiet about it.

The great friendship of Scarlett Johansson and Reese Witherspoon

Two of the greatest actresses in Hollywood have shown great complicity away from the cameras. Scarlett Johansson Y Reese witherspoon have participated in the animated film Sing 2 where they have voiced two characters.

Behind the dubbing, they have understood each other perfectly. The proof has been the photo shared by the producer of Big Little Lies on his Instagram with the star of Lost in translation.

Chris Hemsworth’s Sacrifices for His Son

Chris Hemsworth Take advantage whenever you can to spend time with your children. The problem is that this implies certain risks and collateral damage. The actor has let his son shoot a arrow from a toy to a bottle on his head.

“It has cost 63 hits in the back of the head ”shoot the scene published on their social networks. Therefore, he warns: “Don’t try it at home”. And it is that he recognizes that “this trick was performed by a couple of lunatics with total disregard for their own security”.

They release the trailer for the reunion of ‘Harry Potter’

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert grint, Emma Watson and other cast members and filmmakers from all eight Harry Potter films come together for the first time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film in the franchise, harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

If recently HBO Max, responsible for this meeting, published the first photo of the protagonist threesome now he has unveiled the final trailer. The fans can’t wait any longer.

The scare of Juan Carlos by the positive of Rafa Nadal

The news broke around noon. Rafa Nadal has Covid. A circumstance that has made us fear the worst. And it is that in the last days the tennis player was seen with the emeritus king in Abu Dhabi.

La Zarzuela has quickly reported that Juan Carlos I, 83 years old and with the complete vaccination schedule, has already undergone an antigen test and that a PCR to get out of doubt. And so it was, the monarch has tested negative.