The owner of a damaged Tesla refuses to spend 20,000 euros to repair it and prefers to smash it with dynamite (VIDEO)

Instead of investing thousands of euros in changing the battery, a Finnish ‘youtuber’ decided to put on a ‘show’ and detonate the vehicle with a figure of Elon Musk himself inside.

The Finnish YouTube channel Pommijätkät published last Sunday a video with a script as expensive as it was extravagant, in which blow up a Model S Tesla of the year 2013 with 30 kilos of dynamite.

“When I bought this Tesla, I drove the first 1,500 kilometers without a problem. It was an excellent car. Then, the witnesses on the board lit up“said the owner of the vehicle, Tuomas Katainen, who then decided to take it to technical service.

“For almost a month, the car stayed in the workshop and finally they called me to tell me that they couldn’t do anything. The only option was to change the battery “, explained the man, adding that the new part would cost at least 20,000 euros.

Instead of spending that large amount of money to repair a car that had served him for eight years, Katainen preferred to put on a ‘show’ and blow up the Model S with a figure representing Elon Musk himself inside.

In the recording, a puppet with the face of the director of the American automaker is thrown from a helicopter and picked up by the channel’s team. “Okay, Elon Musk called us yesterday and he told us that he would really love to take a ride in this Tesla, “jokes one of the team members.

After accommodating Musk’s ‘double’ inside the cart and preparing everything for the shocking finale, the team hides behind a protective installation and detonate dynamite with which the car is loaded.

The video shows the explosion from various points of view, as well as in slow motion. After the blast, the team collects the charred parts of the car and piles them in a pile.

“There is nothing left. Absolutely nothing,” stressed the owner of the vehicle. “I’ve never enjoyed the Tesla so much! Plus, maybe I’m the first person in the world to blow up a Tesla. So, probably done some historyKatainen concluded.