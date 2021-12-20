The Nation / Executive analyzes declaring public officials leave on 24 and 31

The head of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic, Minister Hernan Huttemann announced that the Executive Branch is analyzing declaring public officials leave before public holidays, in this case, on December 24 and 31.

Hutteman pointed out that they are consulting with public institutions in order to give an opinion on “releasing” the officials at this time. “We are consulting all the institutions to give their opinion regarding the holiday on December 24 and 31,” he mentioned in an interview at 1020 AM.

He added that the consultations are being made to the Ministry of Health, Customs, among others, and they are awaiting the answers, in this sense, he indicated that by this Tuesday they would already have the requested opinions. “Tomorrow we would be giving the statement, but they would be in favor, according to what I discussed with them,” the Executive Minister mentioned.

In this sense, he mentioned that the holiday would probably be all day Friday on both dates, and not after noon as usual. “Possibly the holiday would be all day Friday. I believe that tomorrow we will have the confirmation ”, indicated Huttemann.

In 2020, Mario Abdo left public officials without leave, both on December 24 and 31, so they had to comply with the working hours from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. However, the holiday could be re-decreed as it was in 2019.

This month, the President of the Republic Mario Abdo Benítez, through Decree No. 6,418, declared a holiday for the public administration and decentralized entities, on Tuesday, December 7, starting at 12:00, prior to the holiday of December 8 for the Marian festivities.

This decree also established that public officials and employees who provide emergency medical services and during special hours, and officials affected by essential public services for the community, are excluded from the leave. Which will probably also be decreed for the end of the year parties.