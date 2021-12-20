the most influential in fashion

The best looks of celebrities at the MET Gala 2021

Billie Eilish and the haircut that is trending

Taking a look at the looks of celebrities is always a good way to get inspired. In addition, celebrities They have teams of professional stylists whose teachings never hurt. To this are added all the looks they leave throughout the year, either in the most formal galas, those that flood their day to day and are captured by the most intrepid photographers or those that they themselves share on their network profiles social.

A clear example of the impact of celebs in fashion it happened just two days ago, when Kim Kardashian sported a Balenciaga style, her signature fetish this year, to announce that she is almost a lawyer. After the publication on Instagram, searches for Balenciaga dresses, blue dresses or silver bags have grown remarkably.

Now, and with the year about to close, it is always a good time to look back and wonder who the celebrities that have most defined the direction that fashion has followed in recent months. This is precisely what the luxury firm of cashmere, N. Peal. Through a study of the most performed searches, they have compiled which are the celebrities with the greatest influence on the fashion of each country.

Jeff KravitzGetty Images

Focusing on Spain, whose data it is true that quite coincides with the international list, there are two celebrities highlight: Harry Styles and Billie Eilish whose looks are the most sought after in Spain. Also, Kendall Jenner is the most fashionable Kardashian, sneaking into the top 10 of eight different countries. Her friend and colleague, Bella Hadid, also surpasses her sister in searches, Gigi Hadid. And, in terms of couples, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky make the global top ten list.

Theo WargoGetty Images

The list of the most influential fashion figures in Spain is mainly starring models, although actresses such as Jodie Comer or Barbie Ferreira and an athlete: Serena Williams also stand out. Likewise, the list includes a single royal, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, whose style conquers us every day.

The Top 10 Female Figures in the Fashion World in Spain

Billie eilish Hailey bieber Kendall jenner Barbie ferreira Serena Williams Emma chamberlain Lea Seydoux Jodie Comer Kaia gerber Queen Maxima

It should be remembered that this study has been carried out especially taking into account the more international names of the celebrities, being that in Spain the relevance of the outfits of Queen Letizia and other personalities also has a great impact.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io