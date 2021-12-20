the method used by Club América to choose its reinforcements

The Eagles of America they find themselves in one of the countries with the greatest pressure, as few times before. Is that the hobby cream blue demands better and more alternatives so that the team that leads Santiago Solari I really fought – and won – the next contest of the MX League what is he Grita Mexico C22 Tournament.

About, Israel Hernandez, former technical director of the America sub-20, told in a talk he had with the international sports channel ESPN, how are the steps they follow in Coapa at the time of monitoring, choosing and negotiating the elements, so that they are part of the main male cast of the institution.

“First, to find a backup to the Eagles, the technician on duty must communicate to the directive the need he has. Therefore, currently that work is of Santiago Solari, identify the positions on the court in which your team needs another player. With this, the idea of ​​seeking to sign a player just because he is in a good moment or is mediatic is discarded. The club seeks according to the strategist’s request “, he pointed.

In addition, Israel Hernandez detailed the second step: “Then you have to establish the conditions of the player you are looking for. Although there may be many options in some position of the playing field, each player has a different style. This is also the job of the coach, who must specify if he is looking for someone fast, strong, creative, with anticipation, with aerial play, that is all-terrain, that can attack and defend, that has a shot from medium distance, that is a finisher, etc. “.

To close, he explained which are the definition instances: “Third, the economic issue appears, many times the most complicated at the time of finding a signing. Once its search is defined, the club must find players who can adjust to the budget of the America. And finally, they must find footballers capable of standing out in their position, who do not get to be on the bench and who are capable of fighting for a place in the starting box “.