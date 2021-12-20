The Man of the North: Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk and Nicole Kidman shine in the brutal trailer of ‘The Northman’ | Film and Television

Robert Eggers apply to be one of the Most influential contemporary film directors. His radical, free and dark style has earned him a high position on the charts of independent moviegoers. With only two films released –And a third, the one that concerns us, in the oven–, the director of The lighthouse Y The witch He has managed to stand out among his peers by giving us cryptic, stylized and unsettling images.

His new movie, The Northman or The Man of the North, follow the line that already brought us in The lighthouse: a style gloomy and surreal. Also includes a dream cast with artists of the stature of Anya Taylor-Joy, with whom he debuted in The witch; Willem dafoe, his fetish since The lighthouse; actress and singer Björk, and other stars of Hollywood What Nicole Kidman, Ethan hawke Y Alexander Skarsgard, who stars in the movie.

In this third feature film, Robert Eggers adapts a novel by Icelandic writer Sjón Sigurdsson that presents the Viking story of a young Norse prince, heir to the throne, whose monarch father is brutally murdered in front of his eyes. Years later, turned into a slave, in a story that seems to have reminiscences of Mayor Sansho from Mizoguchi and some brush strokes shakespearean coming from Hamlet, the aspirant to the throne will escape from his captivity to start a revolution with which he can exact his revenge and regain the title of King.

In the first trailer released by Universal Pictures we see some of the brutal images that Eggers will give us in this story of simmering revenge and explicit violence that, sure, will turn more than one stomach.

Although we know little about some characters, we do know that Ethan Hawke and Nicole Kidman will be thes parents of the protagonist, while Anya Taylor-Joy will be another slave who will accompany the young prince, played by Alexander Skarsgard, in his quest to regain the throne. Dafoe, in his line of strange and disturbing characters, will play a strange shaman, while Björk will get into the flesh of a witch.

The Northman or The Man of the North will be released in theaters in April 2022, three years after the launch of The lighthouse.